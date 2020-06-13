56 Apartments for rent in Graham, WA📍
1 of 75
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 2
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 8
Washington is home to the city of Graham, located an hour south of Seattle. And Graham is home to a population has been steadily increasing in the last 10 years. Fortunately (or unfortunately, maybe), this city's traffic and urban sprawl hasn't reached the level of Seattle and other large cities. Mountains and lakes are still very much a part of the landscape here, and you don't have to compete with millions of people on the road. If that sounds like the good life to you, it's time to commence the apartment search.
Do yourself a favor and give it at least one or two months to find apartments. With the city's 5.8% vacancy rate, you'd need at least that much time to find a good place and not run the risk of ending up in the streets or your friend's couch. While this isn't Seattle, you still have to shell out a bit more moolah than the average part of the country for a three-bedroom apartment in this side of Washington.
When you choose the right neighborhood, you've already won half the battle. Let the odds be ever in your favor with this quick overview of the different neighborhoods, and let the dollar signs be your guiding light when it comes to the cost in each area.
Kapowsin: If you like living near lakes, this is the place to be. Home of Kapowsin, Benbow, Tanwax and Whitman Lake, there are bodies of water practically everywhere you turn in this neighborhood.
Town Center: With a vacancy rate of 3.1%, looking for rental houses at Graham's Town Center is tedious at best. If you're willing to scour the haystack for that extraordinary needle, the area's convenience is the reward to be had.
70th Ave E/ 224th St E: If you love homes with timeless charm, start your search here. In fact, consider this a neighborhood with character, with the number of almost similar homes that look like they've been zapped from another era.
224th St E/ Orting Kapowsin Hwy E: Fixer uppers get snubbed in this neighborhood, with the number of new housing developments in this area. So if you love new homes and have no patience whatsoever for home repairs, you know where to start your apartment search.
With all the outdoor recreation and activities available in this city, losing some calories is a walk in the parkliterally. Hiking the wooded areas of Frontier Park and trekking Graham's wild animal park are just some of the common outdoor activities here. If you prefer a jungle of a different sort -- concrete jungle -- you just have to bear the hour drive to Seattle, and take part in the urban chaos and get awed by Puget Sound's beauty. Think that's a good deal? Time to pack that bag and get started.