56 Apartments for rent in Graham, WA

It's All in the Neighborhoods

When you choose the right neighborhood, you've already won half the battle. Let the odds be ever in your favor with this quick overview of the different neighborhoods, and let the dollar signs be your guiding light when it comes to the cost in each area.

Kapowsin: If you like living near lakes, this is the place to be. Home of Kapowsin, Benbow, Tanwax and Whitman Lake, there are bodies of water practically everywhere you turn in this neighborhood.

Town Center: With a vacancy rate of 3.1%, looking for rental houses at Graham's Town Center is tedious at best. If you're willing to scour the haystack for that extraordinary needle, the area's convenience is the reward to be had.

70th Ave E/ 224th St E: If you love homes with timeless charm, start your search here. In fact, consider this a neighborhood with character, with the number of almost similar homes that look like they've been zapped from another era.

224th St E/ Orting Kapowsin Hwy E: Fixer uppers get snubbed in this neighborhood, with the number of new housing developments in this area. So if you love new homes and have no patience whatsoever for home repairs, you know where to start your apartment search.