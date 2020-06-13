Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Graham, WA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
9604 201st Street Court E
9604 201st Street Court East, Graham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3124 sqft
Lovely two story home available in Graham. This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan that provides plenty of space for daily activities as well as entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Graham
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Rollingbay
44 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Hill
5 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,219
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,016
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
17814 75th Ave E
17814 75th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
16911 118th Ave Ct E
16911 118th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2229 sqft
16911 118th Ave Ct E Available 07/20/20 Open to Applications - Stunning 3 bd + Office, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage w/ approx.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
10016 186th Ave E #106
10016 186th Pl E, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18534 97th Ave E
18534 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2152 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6** Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18123 97th Ave E
18123 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1638 sqft
Home is ready to move into, 3 Bedroom, Kitchen with Eating space, 2 Car garage, Low maintenance yard, dining room, Living room, in a great location to all shopping and amenities.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.
18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2004 sqft
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Hill
3 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
7017 179th St Ct E
7017 179th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2690 sqft
7017 179th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Puyallup 2 Story - Pankella Estates Located close to Frederickson **Please due not disturb tenants. Ask agent for details. 4 bedrooms,2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
20221 40th Ave E
20221 40th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1382 sqft
20221 40th Ave E Available 06/15/20 Frederickson 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home - Great floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage and big back yard. Great community in quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
12313 158th St Ct E
12313 158th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2461 sqft
12313 158th St Ct E Available 06/17/20 5 bedroom Puyallup Home - This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located in Western Sunset.. The house is 2,461 sq ft, 2.5 bath and large kitchen. Backyard is bordered by woods and home has 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,549
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15916 67th Ave Ct.E
15916 67th Avenue Ct E, Summit View, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2164 sqft
15916 67th Ave Ct.E Available 06/21/20 4 Bedroom Puyallup Rental - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Puyallup. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2164 sq. ft. Bedrooms are large and kitchen looks out on family room and separate dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
17321 11th Ave Ct E
17321 11th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
898 sqft
Open to Applications - Gorgeous 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2655 sqft
19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
7518 145th Street Ct E
7518 145th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3304 sqft
House - Property Id: 291995 All furniture you see in the house, including Sofa, matress, desk, table, etc will stay in the house. A new roof just installed. Spacious daylight basement rambler on large corner lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
1112 200th St Ct E
1112 200th Street Court East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1921 sqft
1112 200th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Pending Application - Stunning 4 bd, 3 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South Hill
1 Unit Available
13405 97th Avenue East #302
13405 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Puyallup. Water, sewer, garbage, clubhouse, workout area, outdoor pool and hot tub access included with rent. $1,375 per month with $1,375 Security Deposit.

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
4615 205th Street Court East
4615 205th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2901 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Spanaway! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
City GuideGraham
"Washington my home / Whereever I may roam / This is my land, my native land" From "Washington, My Home" by Helen Davis

Washington is home to the city of Graham, located an hour south of Seattle. And Graham is home to a population has been steadily increasing in the last 10 years. Fortunately (or unfortunately, maybe), this city's traffic and urban sprawl hasn't reached the level of Seattle and other large cities. Mountains and lakes are still very much a part of the landscape here, and you don't have to compete with millions of people on the road. If that sounds like the good life to you, it's time to commence the apartment search.

Before You Pack your Bags

Do yourself a favor and give it at least one or two months to find apartments. With the city's 5.8% vacancy rate, you'd need at least that much time to find a good place and not run the risk of ending up in the streets or your friend's couch. While this isn't Seattle, you still have to shell out a bit more moolah than the average part of the country for a three-bedroom apartment in this side of Washington.

It's All in the Neighborhoods

When you choose the right neighborhood, you've already won half the battle. Let the odds be ever in your favor with this quick overview of the different neighborhoods, and let the dollar signs be your guiding light when it comes to the cost in each area.

Kapowsin: If you like living near lakes, this is the place to be. Home of Kapowsin, Benbow, Tanwax and Whitman Lake, there are bodies of water practically everywhere you turn in this neighborhood.

Town Center: With a vacancy rate of 3.1%, looking for rental houses at Graham's Town Center is tedious at best. If you're willing to scour the haystack for that extraordinary needle, the area's convenience is the reward to be had.

70th Ave E/ 224th St E: If you love homes with timeless charm, start your search here. In fact, consider this a neighborhood with character, with the number of almost similar homes that look like they've been zapped from another era.

224th St E/ Orting Kapowsin Hwy E: Fixer uppers get snubbed in this neighborhood, with the number of new housing developments in this area. So if you love new homes and have no patience whatsoever for home repairs, you know where to start your apartment search.

Getting Fit is No Sweat

With all the outdoor recreation and activities available in this city, losing some calories is a walk in the parkliterally. Hiking the wooded areas of Frontier Park and trekking Graham's wild animal park are just some of the common outdoor activities here. If you prefer a jungle of a different sort -- concrete jungle -- you just have to bear the hour drive to Seattle, and take part in the urban chaos and get awed by Puget Sound's beauty. Think that's a good deal? Time to pack that bag and get started.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Graham?
The average rent price for Graham rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,950.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Graham?
Some of the colleges located in the Graham area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Graham?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Graham from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Renton, and Kent.

