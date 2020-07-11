10 Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA with move-in specials
Greetings, future tenants of Tacoma! With a variety of affordable rental options, Tacoma is an attractive residential destination for budget-minded leasers, so we get the feeling it won’t take long to find your dream dwellings. So what do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your fate and find a place to call your own in the “City of Destiny?” Then stick with us, because your super sweet Tacoma digs may be just a few clicks away … See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tacoma apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Tacoma apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.