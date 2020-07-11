10 Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Results within 1 mile of Tacoma
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
7 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Tacoma
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Fife
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Tacoma
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
15 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
City Guide for Tacoma, WA

Greetings, future tenants of Tacoma! With a variety of affordable rental options, Tacoma is an attractive residential destination for budget-minded leasers, so we get the feeling it won’t take long to find your dream dwellings. So what do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your fate and find a place to call your own in the “City of Destiny?” Then stick with us, because your super sweet Tacoma digs may be just a few clicks away … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tacoma, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tacoma apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tacoma apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

