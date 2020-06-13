/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Yelm, WA📍
9132 Thea Rose Dr SE
9132 Thea Rose Drive, Yelm, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3115 sqft
***PENDING APPLICATION*** Beautiful Spacious 4BD/2.5BA Home w/Amazing Master! Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath - 3115 sq ft home, newly built in 2010. Located in the heart of Yelm! Close to shopping, schools and base.
9135 Mountain Sunrise St. SE
9135 Mt Sunrise Street Southeast, Yelm, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1855 sqft
4 Bedroom in Yelm - 4 bedroom home 2.5 baths with 2 car garage close to Military Bases in Yelm.
15195 Durant Dr. SE
15195 Durant Drive Southeast, Yelm, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2650 sqft
15195 Durant Dr. SE Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - This is a beautiful 4 bd, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage w/ approx.
717 E Yelm Ave
717 East Yelm Avenue, Yelm, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bdrm, 1.75 bath doublewide manufactured home in Yelm. Built in 1995 w/ 1200sq ft. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher. Washer/dryer included in "AS IS". Electric forced air heating. No smoking. Small to Med Pets negotiable.
Results within 5 miles of Yelm
6116 316th St S
6116 316th Street South, Pierce County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1399 sqft
Lake Front Property! 3 Bdrm 2 Baths - Lake Serene - AVAILABLE NOW! Private lake house with amazing Lake Serene views from your front yard! Fish year round! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1399 sq ft home.
7515 288th St S, Unit B
7515 288th Street South, Pierce County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
7515 288th St S, Unit B Available 06/30/20 Open to Applications - Gorgeous 2 bd, 1 ba, w/ 1,000 SQ FT Rambler with beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, stainless steel & white appliances, ceiling fan w/light fixture, nice size mudd room, and
Results within 10 miles of Yelm
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
DePont Station
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
Yehle Park Village
2270 Simmons Street Unit A
2270 Simmons Street, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
2270 Simmons Street Unit A Available 07/10/20 2270 Simmons Street Unit A - This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features a nice kitchen with tiled counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.
Yehle Park Village
2726 McNeil Street
2726 Mcneil Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1720 sqft
2726 McNeil Street Available 07/01/20 2726 McNeil Street - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. Home features living room, dining area, open kitchen with all major appliances, pantry, and kitchen island.
Yehle Park Village
2881 Martin Street
2881 Martin Street, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1967 sqft
2881 Martin St - www.hometeamdupont.com Available NOW No Pets allowed 4 bedroom home, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan featuring 1967 square feet. Interior of home has just been painted.
Yehle Park Village
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 07/10/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.
Hoffman Hill Village
3210 Sheaser Way
3210 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2630 sqft
3210 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3210 Sheaser Way - Incredible two-level home with a fully fenced yard! This home has plenty of space featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft/den area. A 2-car attached garage and over 2600 sq. ft.
Hoffman Hill Village
1323 Burnside Place
1323 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2332 sqft
1323 Burnside Place Available 07/02/20 1323 Burnside Place - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in DuPont. Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with bamboo floors and den/bonus room with french doors.
Palisade Village
1867 Kennedy Place
1867 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
1867 Kennedy Place Available 08/01/20 1867 Kennedy Place - Awesome condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, gas fireplace, new mahogany bar top, new tile countertops, and bamboo floors in kitchen, built-in shelves in den, both baths have
Yehle Park Village
2648 Meyer Street
2648 Meyer Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1948 sqft
2648 Meyer Street Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with private, fenced backyard - www.hometeamdupont.com Available July 16th, 2020 PENDING APPLICATION No pets allowed Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home within 1948 square feet.
Hoffman Hill Village
3157 Sheaser Way
3157 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3046 sqft
3157 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3157 Sheaser Way - This amazingly spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 3,046 square feet of living space.
Historic Village
701 Louviers Avenue
701 Louviers Avenue, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
701 Louviers Avenue - Historic DuPont- Great 2 bedroom,1 bath plus large loft as storage or 2 extra bedrooms . Large fully fenced large lot with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen range/oven being updated. Lovely covered patio.
Palisade Village
1656 Kenndy Pl Unit 4F
1656 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1089 sqft
This Northwest Landing Condo unit is in a very nice location. Just minutes to I-5 and great for ez trips to Fort Lewis and Olympia. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.
830 Rowland DR SE
830 Rowland Drive Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Pending applications! - 3 bed, 2.5 bath with great room! N.Thurston School district, easy I5 Access, JBLM commute, Shopping and more! - Pending applications! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home.
4104 Clearwater Drive SE - 4104
4104 Clearwater Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1427 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4104 Clearwater Drive SE - 4104 in Lacey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Yelm, the median rent is $883 for a studio, $976 for a 1-bedroom, $1,206 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,756 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yelm, check out our monthly Yelm Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Yelm area include University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Bellevue College, City University of Seattle, and Clover Park Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
