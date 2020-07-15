Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near PLU
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
13 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Parkland
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 PM
21 Units Available
Parkland
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,175
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Welcome to Nantucket Gate Apartments, the premier gated community in the beautiful Parkland neighborhood of Tacoma, WA. The strikingly handsome architecture of Nantucket Gate is remarkable for its large triple-bay windows and rich decor.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkland
11402 19th Ave Ct S
11402 19th Avenue Court South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - This newly updated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Parkland duplex is ready for you. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, baseboard heat and all new electrical service.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkland
11002 Ainsworth Ave S
11002 Ainsworth Avenue South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1076 sqft
Remodeled 3BD/1Bath Parkland Duplex! - This cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath daylight rambler duplex has just remodeled with fresh paint, new blinds, and new laminate tile flooring throughout.
