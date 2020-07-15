/
/
/
Bates Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near Bates Technical College
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,540
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1125 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,456
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
11 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,313
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,074
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1214 sqft
Prime location right off of I-705 and close to Tacoma Union Station and the Tacoma Art Museum. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has a basketball court, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
3 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
767 sqft
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$920
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
9 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,146
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$999
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Experience the best of Washington living at Granada Apartments. Our community is situated in the heart of Downtown Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,080
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
70 South Oregon Avenue - 2
70 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
Built in 2019! NEW 1 bedroom, 1 bath ready for move in June 5th. Upper Unit (B). Modern cabinets, granite counters PLUS stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups are in unit. Large walk-in closet off bedroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
525 Broadway Apt 108
525 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1338 sqft
Two Bedroom, two bathrooms in single family house in Tacoma. -Move-in Special!, $500 off September full month's rent with July move in.
1 of 47
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
2808 McCarver Street
2808 Mc Carver Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2921 sqft
2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $4,900.00 • Available: July 24, 2020 • Application Fee: $42.00 • Security Deposit: $4,900.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
4633 South Park Avenue
4633 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Remodeled Craftsman with a great covered front porch and large fenced yard. Inside you will find an open floor plan with lots of space for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
3801 A St
3801 A Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1926 craftsman is full of charm and has one of the most amazing backyards you will find anywhere.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
201 Broadway
201 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1442 sqft
Quintessential condo just blocks from Stadium District & the vibrant Downtown! Open & spacious single level floor plan is perfect for entertaining & luxurious living! Featuring 1442 sq ft, 2 bedrms, 1.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
1120 N Junett St
1120 North Junett Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
1120 N Junett St Available 08/05/20 Cute as a button 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Tudor near PSU and 6th Ave! - You will love the new laminate floors throughout. Large living room with cozy fireplace, formal dinning room, and 1 bedroom all on main floor.
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
4016 Fawcett Ave
4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Vintage Charmer - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $1,795.00 Admin Fee: $250.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
440 St. Helens Ave #205
440 Saint Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1004 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer.
1 of 51
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
617 N Stadium Way
617 North Stadium Way, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Stadium Way view property - Property Id: 309346 Unobstructed view of Puget Sound and Commencement Bay entire back side of the house. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, open concept kitchen/dining/living areas with full view of water. Heated hardwood floors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Tacoma
1618 South 9th Street
1618 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Nice living space, comfortable kitchen in this 2-bedroom/1-bath unit on the left side of the duplex.