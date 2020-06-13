42 Apartments for rent in Olympia, WA

Olympia, WA

Welcome to Olympia, the scenic Washington state capital, the home to the haven for higher education at The Evergreen State College and a wonderful place. If you’re in the market for a great apartment but don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s find you that rental so you can start living here!

Whether you’re looking for great outdoor activity, interesting art, or live bands, Olympia has really got it all. Outdoorsy types enjoy the proximity to beautiful forests, state parks and lakes, while art and music lovers can enjoy Olympia’s status as one of the Puget Sound’s cultural capitals. Evergreen State keeps the city lively, so there’s also plenty of nightlife to keep your after hours filled. Keep in mind, though, that the Pacific Northwest rains are no joke. Prepare to pack away your sunglasses for a solid five or so months of the year.

The rental market in Olympia is, well, competitive. Because Olympia is a fairly affordable and desirable city, locals snatch up many of the best rentals as soon as they hit the market, and you may have to go on a mile-long waiting list for the apartment of your dreams. Olympians love the locals, so if you have references in town you’ll be more likely to secure an apartment.

Many of the city’s apartment rentals are located to the north of the city center close to The Evergreen State College’s campus. Student demand has made many of these rentals more expensive.. However, if you’re looking for flexible leases and studio apartments for rent, this will be the best area for you. One bedrooms in this area generally range from $600-$800.

The neighborhoods to the east and west of the city center have a number of inexpensive apartments for rent in various types of buildings. Olympia is hemmed in to the south by the cities of Tumwater and Lacey and to the north by the Sound. The further south on the east side of town, the more suburban-type rentals you’ll find. Many of these places have amenities such as gyms and clubhouses. Rents here typically range from $700-$900 for a two bedroom.

Living in southern Olympia on the west side will put you close to the Capital State Forest, with 91,000-acres of protected land. Northwest Olympia is also a highly desirable area with several available rental homes. These neighborhoods tend to be more settled and dominated by homeowners. However, you can occasionally find great rental homes for $1200-$1400.

With so much to do outdoors, and so many animal-lovers, it’s no big surprise that finding a pet-friendly apartment in Olympia will be no sweat. Big, small and all sizes in between are generally welcome at most area rentals.

Welcome to Olympia! Though you may have to put up a good fight to secure your wonderful rental, there will be plenty in town to make you love your new home once you do. Good luck and happy hunting!