42 Apartments for rent in Olympia, WA

15 Units Available
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1202 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
9 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
2 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
South Westside
16 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.

1200 10th ave SE
1200 10th Avenue Southeast, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom near downtown - Property Id: 105935 Great location 10 minutes walk to downtown and 5 minutes drive to freeway.

107 Rogers st nw
107 Rogers St NW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEWLY REMODEL 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 78839 BRAND NEW REMODELED 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH ALOT OF UPGRADES.

402 Quince St Ne
402 Quince Street Northeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1909 sqft
Olympia 3 Bedroom Home Available June 1st!!!! - This Victorian-era home features 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms, a sun-lit office, plenty of storage, 9-foot ceilings, original floors, and loads of charm, walking distance to coffee shops, and

2203 Crestwood Pl NW
2203 Crestwood Place Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1993 sqft
Cooper Crest 3 bedroom + Den & Loft home with 2.5 baths, built in 2006 with 1993 sq. ft. Open kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

1940 Olympia Avenue Northeast - 1
1940 Olympia Ave NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Beautiful modern townhome, Air conditioning, large 2-car garage, yard fully fenced, double master bedroom floorplan, open living/kitchen concept, crisp cool styling with granite slab counters, stainless appliances, soft closing cabinet drawers,

516 Fire Willow St NW - 4
516 Firewillow Street Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Modern, clean and like new! Huge garage, large master bedroom with master bath, private fenced yard area, garage w/remote, gorgeous kitchen with all stainless appliances and slab countertops, open concept to living/eating area, balcony off of
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.

1372 Rockcreek Ln SW
1372 Rockcreek Lane Southwest, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2316 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Home Located on Tumwater Hill - This Beautiful 3BR 2.

4113 Alabaster ST SE
4113 Alabaster Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2270 sqft
4113 Alabaster ST SE Available 07/31/20 - Corner lot in Stonegate. Great floor plan offering an amazing kitchen w/huge pantry, stainless steel appliances & eating bar, plus it opens to the family room w/gas fireplace.

4767 Colleen Ct SE
4767 Colleen Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2100 sqft
4767 Colleen Ct SE Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning 3 bd + Bonus, 2.

4540 Stonegate ST SE
4540 Stonegate Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1956 sqft
4540 Stonegate ST SE Available 07/06/20 Kensington Neighborhood - Desirable Kensington Neighborhood, Impresive open kitchen with granite tile and full granite back splash, Features all SS appliances, maple cabinets.

5004 Roxanna Court Southeast
5004 Roxanna Ct SE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1289 sqft
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast - Lovely 1289 sq ft home new carpet up, new paint and new vinyl in master. Wood flooring down, tile, open concept living, fully fenced yard. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2.

802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A
802 Barclift Lane Southeast, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1720 sqft
Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath.

1207 Hall Street SE
1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1374 sqft
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx.
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.

5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE
5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace.

5749 Arcarro Court Southeast
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
3133 sqft
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast Available 07/18/20 5749 Arcarro Court Southeast - Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features 3133 sq. ft.

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Olympia is $1,036, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,281.
$938
$1,036
$1,281
$1,865
Olympia, WA

Welcome to Olympia, the scenic Washington state capital, the home to the haven for higher education at The Evergreen State College and a wonderful place. If you’re in the market for a great apartment but don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s find you that rental so you can start living here!

Whether you’re looking for great outdoor activity, interesting art, or live bands, Olympia has really got it all. Outdoorsy types enjoy the proximity to beautiful forests, state parks and lakes, while art and music lovers can enjoy Olympia’s status as one of the Puget Sound’s cultural capitals. Evergreen State keeps the city lively, so there’s also plenty of nightlife to keep your after hours filled. Keep in mind, though, that the Pacific Northwest rains are no joke. Prepare to pack away your sunglasses for a solid five or so months of the year.

The rental market in Olympia is, well, competitive. Because Olympia is a fairly affordable and desirable city, locals snatch up many of the best rentals as soon as they hit the market, and you may have to go on a mile-long waiting list for the apartment of your dreams. Olympians love the locals, so if you have references in town you’ll be more likely to secure an apartment.

Many of the city’s apartment rentals are located to the north of the city center close to The Evergreen State College’s campus. Student demand has made many of these rentals more expensive.. However, if you’re looking for flexible leases and studio apartments for rent, this will be the best area for you. One bedrooms in this area generally range from $600-$800.

The neighborhoods to the east and west of the city center have a number of inexpensive apartments for rent in various types of buildings. Olympia is hemmed in to the south by the cities of Tumwater and Lacey and to the north by the Sound. The further south on the east side of town, the more suburban-type rentals you’ll find. Many of these places have amenities such as gyms and clubhouses. Rents here typically range from $700-$900 for a two bedroom.

Living in southern Olympia on the west side will put you close to the Capital State Forest, with 91,000-acres of protected land. Northwest Olympia is also a highly desirable area with several available rental homes. These neighborhoods tend to be more settled and dominated by homeowners. However, you can occasionally find great rental homes for $1200-$1400.

With so much to do outdoors, and so many animal-lovers, it’s no big surprise that finding a pet-friendly apartment in Olympia will be no sweat. Big, small and all sizes in between are generally welcome at most area rentals.

Welcome to Olympia! Though you may have to put up a good fight to secure your wonderful rental, there will be plenty in town to make you love your new home once you do. Good luck and happy hunting!

Welcome to the June 2020 Olympia Rent Report. Olympia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olympia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Olympia rents increased slightly over the past month

Olympia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Olympia stand at $1,037 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. Olympia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olympia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Olympia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Olympia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Olympia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Olympia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Olympia.
    • While Olympia's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olympia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Olympia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    How much is rent in Olympia?
    In Olympia, the median rent is $938 for a studio, $1,036 for a 1-bedroom, $1,281 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,865 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Olympia, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Olympia?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Olympia include South Westside.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Olympia?
    Some of the colleges located in the Olympia area include University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, City University of Seattle, Clover Park Technical College, and Saint Martin's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Olympia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Olympia from include Seattle, Tacoma, Renton, Kent, and Federal Way.

