Located in south Tacoma - fully furnished rooms, top of line Selly mattress. All utilities, wireless internet access and secured parking with 24 hour security cameras. Month to month rate: $3295.00 off season, $3495 summer season.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7048 J St have any available units?
7048 J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 7048 J St currently offering any rent specials?
7048 J St is not currently offering any rent specials.