7042 S Montgomery st.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The House on Montgomery - Property Id: 177982



Perfect home in a family/kid friendly neighborhood. Located close to schools and quick access to I5. This 3 bedroom/2 bath with detach 2 car garage, is spacious and well kept. Comes with all appliances to include washer/dryer. With a nice deck for entertaining or relaxing. The backyard is also perfect for someone who loves to grow their own fruits and vegetables and appreciates the art of a green thumb.

Property Id 177982



No Pets Allowed



