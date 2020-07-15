Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
19 Apartments For Rent Near CPTC
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,368
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
13 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
13 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Pacific
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 PM
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
3 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
7 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
8047 S Alaska ST
8047 South Alaska Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1936 sqft
8047 S Alaska ST Available 08/03/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom in Convenient Location! - This Tacoma Split-Level offers incredible space and luxury finishes! Upstairs find hardwood floors throughout the open living, dining and kitchen! The kitchen
Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6031 South Pine St
6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1165 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
8616 Meadow Road SW
8616 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Freshly Painted 2BR/1BA Lakewood Duplex Apartment - Available now. Freshly painted 2BR/1BA duplex apartment. New carpet throughout. The bright kitchen and dining room allow for plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
9641 Meadow Rd SW - Unit A
9641 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
784 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage style home.
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
7013 S Fife St
7013 South Fife Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint home in South Tacoma, with hardwood floors 3 bedrooms one bedroom has the washer and dryer in it, newer kitchen, and nice front yard with a garden space in the backyard. Pets are negotiable home is NOT fenced in.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
5221 South Tacoma Way - 1
5221 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,895
1251 sqft
Wow! Check out this beautifully updated industrial office or showroom space on the HIGHLY traveled South Tacoma Way.