Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1221 sqft
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1372 Rockcreek Ln SW
1372 Rockcreek Lane Southwest, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2316 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Home Located on Tumwater Hill - This Beautiful 3BR 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7137 Bronington DR SW
7137 Bronington Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2230 sqft
7137 Bronington DR SW Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with A/C! Tumwater School District. - Large 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths.Main floor offers formal living room or dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW
7101 Rothenberg Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW Available 05/15/20 REDUCED! Lovely Tumwater Home 4BR/2BA With Garage - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a great Tumwater neighborhood. Close to shopping, I-5 and WA State offices.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A
802 Barclift Lane Southeast, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1720 sqft
Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Tumwater
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Westside
16 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1202 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,254
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Results within 5 miles of Tumwater
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
180 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12144 Blake St. SE
12144 Blake Street Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1240 sqft
- (RLNE5756958)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE
5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4113 Alabaster ST SE
4113 Alabaster Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2270 sqft
4113 Alabaster ST SE Available 07/31/20 - Corner lot in Stonegate. Great floor plan offering an amazing kitchen w/huge pantry, stainless steel appliances & eating bar, plus it opens to the family room w/gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
3133 sqft
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast Available 07/18/20 5749 Arcarro Court Southeast - Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features 3133 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5610 Mount Baker Street
5610 Mount Baker Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1688 sqft
5610 Mount Baker Street Available 07/13/20 5610 Mount Baker Street - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage offers you and your family 1688 square feet o living space.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4767 Colleen Ct SE
4767 Colleen Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2100 sqft
4767 Colleen Ct SE Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning 3 bd + Bonus, 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1200 10th ave SE
1200 10th Avenue Southeast, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom near downtown - Property Id: 105935 Great location 10 minutes walk to downtown and 5 minutes drive to freeway.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4903 33rd CT SE
4903 33rd Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
4903 33rd CT SE Available 07/01/20 3 Bed Room Home 2 Bath . 2 Car Garage - Available July 1st, 2020 or sooner . Rent $1675 per month. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, gas heat, storage shed and a fenced yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4540 Stonegate ST SE
4540 Stonegate Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1956 sqft
4540 Stonegate ST SE Available 07/06/20 Kensington Neighborhood - Desirable Kensington Neighborhood, Impresive open kitchen with granite tile and full granite back splash, Features all SS appliances, maple cabinets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Westside
1 Unit Available
107 Rogers st nw
107 Rogers St NW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEWLY REMODEL 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 78839 BRAND NEW REMODELED 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH ALOT OF UPGRADES.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 Quince St Ne
402 Quince Street Northeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1909 sqft
Olympia 3 Bedroom Home Available June 1st!!!! - This Victorian-era home features 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms, a sun-lit office, plenty of storage, 9-foot ceilings, original floors, and loads of charm, walking distance to coffee shops, and
City GuideTumwater
"Take me to the waterfall, let me walk along the wall. Nice day for a picnic basket; hope my shoes have got good traction. Water makes a scary sound, it wants to pull me, push me down. I better get used to it though; the tide is high the tides is low...It's a nice day at Tumwater falls. If it's not the water then it's nothing at all." (-Mirah, "Tumwater Falls")

Tumwater was settled way back in 1846, when a group of wild-eyed pioneers got it into their heads that they could use the nearby waterfalls to generate power using a giant water wheel. Today, Tumwater is quaint Washington town that nearly 20,000 people call home. This idyllic little piece of rural America is one of the most scenic and beautiful places to live, as it's situated near the southernmost point of Puget Sound and is surrounded by lush greenery.

Tumwater got its name from the native Chinook phrase "tumtum chuck", which means "waterfall" or "water rapids." As you might have figured out by now, the waterways and waterfalls are one of the most prominent features of this little town, and their influence can be found in myriad places. Tumwater is a member of the LOTT Clean Water Alliance, as well as the host of the LOTT Water Education Center at Budd Inlet. Environmentalists, rejoice! Vigilant oversight keeps these waters free of any toxic ooze or polluted yuckiness.

Living and Working in Tumwater

The thriving health-care industry in Tumwater provides jobs for many residents of the town. People with experience in the construction industry or in administrative work can also find a happy and productive home here. Renting an apartment in Tumwater can be a little challenging, given the small size of the town, but you can certainly find a few different options for places to rent here if you are flexible, persistent, and creative!

Top-range premium apartments come with spectacular views and pool access, as well as a few other luxury amenities, such as membership to the buildings' gym and workout area. Apartments in older complexes or smaller buildings are also very accommodating, and tend to offer residents closer contact with the city center.

If you're hoping to settle in a house rather than an apartment, you're in luck. Housing for rent in Tumwater is more widely available than rental apartments. Rent for higher-end places can seem steep, but the lullaby of the pristine waterfalls will soothe away any financial anxiety you might feel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tumwater?
The average rent price for Tumwater rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,750.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tumwater?
Some of the colleges located in the Tumwater area include University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, City University of Seattle, Clover Park Technical College, and Saint Martin's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tumwater?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tumwater from include Seattle, Tacoma, Kent, Federal Way, and Lakewood.

