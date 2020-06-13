42 Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA📍
Tumwater was settled way back in 1846, when a group of wild-eyed pioneers got it into their heads that they could use the nearby waterfalls to generate power using a giant water wheel. Today, Tumwater is quaint Washington town that nearly 20,000 people call home. This idyllic little piece of rural America is one of the most scenic and beautiful places to live, as it's situated near the southernmost point of Puget Sound and is surrounded by lush greenery.
Tumwater got its name from the native Chinook phrase "tumtum chuck", which means "waterfall" or "water rapids." As you might have figured out by now, the waterways and waterfalls are one of the most prominent features of this little town, and their influence can be found in myriad places. Tumwater is a member of the LOTT Clean Water Alliance, as well as the host of the LOTT Water Education Center at Budd Inlet. Environmentalists, rejoice! Vigilant oversight keeps these waters free of any toxic ooze or polluted yuckiness.
The thriving health-care industry in Tumwater provides jobs for many residents of the town. People with experience in the construction industry or in administrative work can also find a happy and productive home here. Renting an apartment in Tumwater can be a little challenging, given the small size of the town, but you can certainly find a few different options for places to rent here if you are flexible, persistent, and creative!
Top-range premium apartments come with spectacular views and pool access, as well as a few other luxury amenities, such as membership to the buildings' gym and workout area. Apartments in older complexes or smaller buildings are also very accommodating, and tend to offer residents closer contact with the city center.
If you're hoping to settle in a house rather than an apartment, you're in luck. Housing for rent in Tumwater is more widely available than rental apartments. Rent for higher-end places can seem steep, but the lullaby of the pristine waterfalls will soothe away any financial anxiety you might feel.