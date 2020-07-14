NOTCH8 APARTMENTS.

Lease Length: 6 - 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Additional: trash valet: $25/month; renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 Pet Limit Per Home
rent: $200 per pet
restrictions: 60 lb. Weight Limit
Aggressive breeds
* Please Call for Details.