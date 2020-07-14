Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes to Everything You Need



Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach. We also have easy access to public transportation, Joint Base Lewis McChord, I-5, and Hwy 512 making any compute a breeze.



At Notch8 Apartments we take pride in being a NOTCH above the rest. Our newly renovated community gives you the industrial feel you get of living downtown at a cheaper price. Abundant features, a satisfying lifestyle, Notch8 Apartments is the home where you want to be.