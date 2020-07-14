All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

NOTCH8 APARTMENTS

Open Now until 6pm
9210 S Hosmer St · (941) 304-5328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NOTCH8 APARTMENTS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes to Everything You Need

Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach. We also have easy access to public transportation, Joint Base Lewis McChord, I-5, and Hwy 512 making any compute a breeze.

At Notch8 Apartments we take pride in being a NOTCH above the rest. Our newly renovated community gives you the industrial feel you get of living downtown at a cheaper price. Abundant features, a satisfying lifestyle, Notch8 Apartments is the home where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Additional: trash valet: $25/month; renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 Pet Limit Per Home
rent: $200 per pet
restrictions: 60 lb. Weight Limit Aggressive breeds * Please Call for Details.
Parking Details: Carport: 1 spot included in lease; open lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does NOTCH8 APARTMENTS have any available units?
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does NOTCH8 APARTMENTS have?
Some of NOTCH8 APARTMENTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NOTCH8 APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NOTCH8 APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, NOTCH8 APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does NOTCH8 APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, NOTCH8 APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does NOTCH8 APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NOTCH8 APARTMENTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NOTCH8 APARTMENTS have a pool?
Yes, NOTCH8 APARTMENTS has a pool.
Does NOTCH8 APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, NOTCH8 APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does NOTCH8 APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NOTCH8 APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.

