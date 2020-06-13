/
dupont
60 Apartments for rent in DuPont, WA📍
Verified
DePont Station
6 Units Available
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2270 Simmons Street Unit A
2270 Simmons Street, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
2270 Simmons Street Unit A Available 07/10/20 2270 Simmons Street Unit A - This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features a nice kitchen with tiled counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2726 McNeil Street
2726 Mcneil Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1720 sqft
2726 McNeil Street Available 07/01/20 2726 McNeil Street - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. Home features living room, dining area, open kitchen with all major appliances, pantry, and kitchen island.
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
2606 Mitchell Avenue
2606 Mitchell Avenue, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1739 sqft
2606 Mitchell Avenue Available 06/22/20 2606 Mitchell Avenue - This 2 story townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, and dining area. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2881 Martin Street
2881 Martin Street, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1967 sqft
2881 Martin St - www.hometeamdupont.com Available NOW No Pets allowed 4 bedroom home, 2 1/2 bath, open floor plan featuring 1967 square feet. Interior of home has just been painted.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C
2135 Bob's Hollow Lane, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1078 sqft
2135 Bobs Hollow Lane Unit C Available 07/10/20 2135 Bob's Hollow Lane Unit C - Nice and open 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Home features hardwood floors, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings and dining area.
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
1953 Cox Avenue
1953 Cox Avenue, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2415 sqft
1953 Cox Avenue Available 07/01/20 1953 Cox Avenue - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the DuPont area with amazing view of Mt. Rainier.
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3210 Sheaser Way
3210 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2630 sqft
3210 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3210 Sheaser Way - Incredible two-level home with a fully fenced yard! This home has plenty of space featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft/den area. A 2-car attached garage and over 2600 sq. ft.
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
1323 Burnside Place
1323 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2332 sqft
1323 Burnside Place Available 07/02/20 1323 Burnside Place - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in DuPont. Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with bamboo floors and den/bonus room with french doors.
Edmond Village
1 Unit Available
1278 Hudson Street
1278 Hudson Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
1278 Hudson Street Available 07/13/20 1278 Hudson Street - This craftsman style home is great, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1650 sq. ft. and an open kitchen with eating space.
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
1867 Kennedy Place
1867 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
1867 Kennedy Place Available 08/01/20 1867 Kennedy Place - Awesome condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, gas fireplace, new mahogany bar top, new tile countertops, and bamboo floors in kitchen, built-in shelves in den, both baths have
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
2648 Meyer Street
2648 Meyer Street, DuPont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1948 sqft
2648 Meyer Street Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with private, fenced backyard - www.hometeamdupont.com Available July 16th, 2020 PENDING APPLICATION No pets allowed Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home within 1948 square feet.
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3157 Sheaser Way
3157 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3046 sqft
3157 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3157 Sheaser Way - This amazingly spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 3,046 square feet of living space.
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3181 Brown Loop
3181 Brown Loop, DuPont, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3290 sqft
3181 Brown Loop Available 07/10/20 3181 Brown Loop - Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home back against a greenbelt.
Historic Village
1 Unit Available
701 Louviers Avenue
701 Louviers Avenue, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
701 Louviers Avenue - Historic DuPont- Great 2 bedroom,1 bath plus large loft as storage or 2 extra bedrooms . Large fully fenced large lot with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen range/oven being updated. Lovely covered patio.
Palisade Village
1 Unit Available
1656 Kenndy Pl Unit 4F
1656 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1089 sqft
This Northwest Landing Condo unit is in a very nice location. Just minutes to I-5 and great for ez trips to Fort Lewis and Olympia. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of DuPont
Verified
Central Lakes
6 Units Available
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.
1 Unit Available
8642 Anderson Ct NE
8642 Anderson Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
55 and Over Community: Rare Rental Opportunity - Resort Style Living in Jubilee - No showings until June 2020. Drive-bys welcome! Please DO NOT knock on the door or disturb the current residents.
1 Unit Available
8928 Campus Meadows Loop NE
8928 Campus Meadows Loop Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2360 sqft
8928 Campus Meadows Loop NE Available 06/30/20 8928 Campus Meadows Lp NE, Lacey (Meridian Campus) - Welcome to Meridian Campus! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
907 Chambers St
907 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1432 sqft
907 Chambers St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Steilacoom! - The beautiful 3bd/1.75bath rambler is in the peaceful town of Steilacoom.
Central Lakes
1 Unit Available
7907 116th St Ct SW
7907 116th Street Ct SW, Lakewood, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
7907 116th St Ct SW Available 07/11/20 Luxurious 5 bedroom home in Gravelly Lake Estates! - This thoughtfully designed home features 9' ceilings, large windows, open concept living perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
8706 Oslo Ln NE
8706 Oslo Lane Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1654 sqft
Low maintenance 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with large bonus area located in Campus Pointe. Minutes from I-5, shopping centers, and schools. Small playground area located 1 street over and large park located with in walking distance.
1 Unit Available
3935 Jett Ln NE
3935 Jett Ln NE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1821 sqft
Northeast Lacey - 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in Campus Ridge. Built in 2016 w/1821 sq ft. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar.
In DuPont, the median rent is $1,466 for a studio, $1,678 for a 1-bedroom, $2,090 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,034 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in DuPont, check out our monthly DuPont Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the DuPont area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
