651 N Hawthorne

North End 4 bdrm, 1 bath, garage/bsmt $1695 - North End Location, 4 bedroom, 1 bath, Fresh Paint, 2 bedrooms located on main floor & 2 upstairs. Small kitchen with NEW Granite counter tops, separate eating area, entry closet, NEW forced air heat electric furnace being installed 3/7/2019 , fenced back yard, home has aprox 1295 sq plus a unfinished 909 sq ft basement / garage combo. $1695 rent & $1650 deposit. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for a appointment to view this home.



Geiger Montessori Elementary School

Truman Middle School

Foss High School



**Rent additional storage space for $99 per month!! If you need more storage, we have 8 ft wide X 8 ft tall X 12 ft long storage sheds with a 6 ft roll up door that can be delivered to THIS rental for an additional $99 per month. Why drive to a storage locker when it can be as convenient as your back yard!! Ask Sandco at 253-475-4557 or email info@SandcoProperties.com for details



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

1: At time of application the landlord must provide the tenant with their written rental criteria and the website address designated by the City for the purpose of obtaining information: Rental Criteria links can be reviewed on our website under For Rent / Rental Criteria or at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ and the City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295

2: Local code enforcement action relating to the property - None for this property

3: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to

TMC 1.29 - None for this property

4: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to

vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx



