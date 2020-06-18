6031 South Pine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! Complete with 1,165 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, fireplace and fenced yard! Ideal location with easy access to Tacoma Mall with all of its amenities, minutes from freeways for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Step inside and notice all of the updates throughout! A great living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with brick surround. The fantastic kitchen features ample wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a slider door allows access to the outside.



The fenced backyard boasts a charming patio and is perfect for BBQ's and gatherings.



The convenient laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included and an attached half bath.



Down a short hall are the 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bathroom.



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.



(RLNE4740475)