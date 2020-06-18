All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6031 South Pine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6031 South Pine St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:55 AM

6031 South Pine St

6031 South Pine Street · (253) 426-1730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6031 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6031 South Pine St · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Rambler! - Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! Complete with 1,165 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, fireplace and fenced yard! Ideal location with easy access to Tacoma Mall with all of its amenities, minutes from freeways for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

Step inside and notice all of the updates throughout! A great living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with brick surround. The fantastic kitchen features ample wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a slider door allows access to the outside.

The fenced backyard boasts a charming patio and is perfect for BBQ's and gatherings.

The convenient laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included and an attached half bath.

Down a short hall are the 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bathroom.

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

(RLNE4740475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 South Pine St have any available units?
6031 South Pine St has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6031 South Pine St have?
Some of 6031 South Pine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 South Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
6031 South Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 South Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6031 South Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 6031 South Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 6031 South Pine St does offer parking.
Does 6031 South Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6031 South Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 South Pine St have a pool?
No, 6031 South Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 6031 South Pine St have accessible units?
No, 6031 South Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 South Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6031 South Pine St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6031 South Pine St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aero
9314 S Ash St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity