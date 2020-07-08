509 South 43rd Street

Amenities

Available 04/01/20 This quality home near the up and coming Lincoln District has a great layout and was built in 1991. There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom contains a full bath with a two-sink vanity. There is another full bath on the hall shared by the other two bedrooms. Laundry room is on the hall. Downstairs, the open kitchen has a lot of cabinets and ample counter space. A new range is being installed to go along with the new stainless dishwasher and fridge. The dining space adjoins the kitchen and flows to/from the living area. There is a half bath on the main floor. Over-sized coat closet, under-stairs storage. Tons of windows offer an abundance of natural light. The main floor and master bath are getting new flooring installed, new light fixtures coming throughout the house, and the main floor is being repainted, including the kitchen cabinets - designer colors, great fresh new look. You'll be proud to live here.



There is a two-car garage and enclosed parking pad. The back yard is fenced in. The covered front porch is begging for Adirondack chairs, where you can sit and watch the world go by. This house is close to all supporting services, five blocks from 38th/Lincoln District, and just a couple minutes to either north or south I-5. Easy living, close to everything. Once you move in, you'll never want to leave.



12-month term, minimum credit scores of 650, minimum income of 3x rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, pets considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.



Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/509-s-43rd-st-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/da1d4976-a633-4436-8906-7811359840de



