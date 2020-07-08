All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

509 South 43rd Street

509 South 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 South 43rd Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 This quality home near the up and coming Lincoln District has a great layout and was built in 1991. There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom contains a full bath with a two-sink vanity. There is another full bath on the hall shared by the other two bedrooms. Laundry room is on the hall. Downstairs, the open kitchen has a lot of cabinets and ample counter space. A new range is being installed to go along with the new stainless dishwasher and fridge. The dining space adjoins the kitchen and flows to/from the living area. There is a half bath on the main floor. Over-sized coat closet, under-stairs storage. Tons of windows offer an abundance of natural light. The main floor and master bath are getting new flooring installed, new light fixtures coming throughout the house, and the main floor is being repainted, including the kitchen cabinets - designer colors, great fresh new look. You'll be proud to live here.

There is a two-car garage and enclosed parking pad. The back yard is fenced in. The covered front porch is begging for Adirondack chairs, where you can sit and watch the world go by. This house is close to all supporting services, five blocks from 38th/Lincoln District, and just a couple minutes to either north or south I-5. Easy living, close to everything. Once you move in, you'll never want to leave.

12-month term, minimum credit scores of 650, minimum income of 3x rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, pets considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.

Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/509-s-43rd-st-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/da1d4976-a633-4436-8906-7811359840de

(RLNE5622914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 South 43rd Street have any available units?
509 South 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 South 43rd Street have?
Some of 509 South 43rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 South 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 South 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 South 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 South 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 509 South 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 South 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 509 South 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 South 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 South 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 509 South 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 South 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 509 South 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 South 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 South 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.

