Tacoma, WA
5012 N 24th St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

5012 N 24th St

5012 North 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5012 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Newly renovated Modern Style Home w/Gorgeous updated Kitchen! - Absolutely stunning 5 bd / 2 ba with approx. 2,800 SQ FT modern home with your very own long private driveway. Gorgeous modern style kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances w/5 burner gas stove, marble countertops, beautiful hanging chandelier in the dining room, decorative fireplace, beautiful artwork in some rooms, large master bedroom and suite and 2 sets of washer and dryer. One set of W/D in basement and other W/D set in master suite. Fully fenced back yard with a large patio area great for entertaining! Located near Kandle park, Point Defiance Zoo/Park, and Downtown Practor (Metro Market, Restaurants, and stores).

Rent: $2,895.00
Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two cats are allowed. No dogs are permitted. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

This property is located in a HOA community. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5649212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 N 24th St have any available units?
5012 N 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 N 24th St have?
Some of 5012 N 24th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 N 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
5012 N 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 N 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 N 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 5012 N 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 5012 N 24th St offers parking.
Does 5012 N 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5012 N 24th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 N 24th St have a pool?
No, 5012 N 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 5012 N 24th St have accessible units?
No, 5012 N 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 N 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 N 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.

