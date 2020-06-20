4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE

Amenities

Desirable well-maintained home situated in the lovely Harbor Ridge Community in Browns Point. A much sought after rambler with bonus room above garage with a peak-a-view of Commencement Bay. This home features spacious family and living rooms, kitchen includes all appliances and corian counter tops and master bedroom w/5 piece master suite. Home has fresh paint on interior & exterior, new gutters, covered rear patio w/large deck for entertaining, air conditioning & gas line for BBQ or hot tub.