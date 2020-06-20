All apartments in Tacoma
4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE
4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE

4113 Harbor Ridge Road Northeast · (253) 848-5304
4113 Harbor Ridge Road Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

air conditioning
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Desirable well-maintained home situated in the lovely Harbor Ridge Community in Browns Point. A much sought after rambler with bonus room above garage with a peak-a-view of Commencement Bay. This home features spacious family and living rooms, kitchen includes all appliances and corian counter tops and master bedroom w/5 piece master suite. Home has fresh paint on interior & exterior, new gutters, covered rear patio w/large deck for entertaining, air conditioning & gas line for BBQ or hot tub.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE have any available units?
4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE have?
Some of 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE does offer parking.
Does 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE have a pool?
No, 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Harbor Ridge Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
