Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Home For Rent - This Craftsman style home is a must see! This 1 bedroom plus den includes a washer and dryer along with a great back yard. It has been remodeled inside and the yard has been landscaped to perfection. Please contact Liz Frye for a showing- 360.918.6265.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4629934)