Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Lacey, WA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE
5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8642 Anderson Ct NE
8642 Anderson Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
55 and Over Community: Rare Rental Opportunity - Resort Style Living in Jubilee - No showings until June 2020. Drive-bys welcome! Please DO NOT knock on the door or disturb the current residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8928 Campus Meadows Loop NE
8928 Campus Meadows Loop Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2360 sqft
8928 Campus Meadows Loop NE Available 06/30/20 8928 Campus Meadows Lp NE, Lacey (Meridian Campus) - Welcome to Meridian Campus! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4113 Alabaster ST SE
4113 Alabaster Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2270 sqft
4113 Alabaster ST SE Available 07/31/20 - Corner lot in Stonegate. Great floor plan offering an amazing kitchen w/huge pantry, stainless steel appliances & eating bar, plus it opens to the family room w/gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
3133 sqft
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast Available 07/18/20 5749 Arcarro Court Southeast - Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features 3133 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5610 Mount Baker Street
5610 Mount Baker Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1688 sqft
5610 Mount Baker Street Available 07/13/20 5610 Mount Baker Street - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage offers you and your family 1688 square feet o living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4767 Colleen Ct SE
4767 Colleen Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2100 sqft
4767 Colleen Ct SE Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning 3 bd + Bonus, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4903 33rd CT SE
4903 33rd Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
4903 33rd CT SE Available 07/01/20 3 Bed Room Home 2 Bath . 2 Car Garage - Available July 1st, 2020 or sooner . Rent $1675 per month. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, gas heat, storage shed and a fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4540 Stonegate ST SE
4540 Stonegate Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1956 sqft
4540 Stonegate ST SE Available 07/06/20 Kensington Neighborhood - Desirable Kensington Neighborhood, Impresive open kitchen with granite tile and full granite back splash, Features all SS appliances, maple cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8706 Oslo Ln NE
8706 Oslo Lane Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1654 sqft
Low maintenance 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with large bonus area located in Campus Pointe. Minutes from I-5, shopping centers, and schools. Small playground area located 1 street over and large park located with in walking distance.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE
8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1403 sqft
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.).

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3935 Jett Ln NE
3935 Jett Ln NE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1821 sqft
Northeast Lacey - 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in Campus Ridge. Built in 2016 w/1821 sq ft. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast
3041 Puget Meadow Loop NE, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2033 sqft
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast Available 05/17/20 3041 Puget Meadow LP NE - Enjoy living in the beautiful new home located in one of Campus Meridian newest Communities Puget Meadows.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast
5004 Roxanna Ct SE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1289 sqft
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast - Lovely 1289 sq ft home new carpet up, new paint and new vinyl in master. Wood flooring down, tile, open concept living, fully fenced yard. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1207 Hall Street SE
1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1374 sqft
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2306 Fiddleback ST NE
2306 Fiddleback St NE, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1837 sqft
4 bed plus den - easy I-5 access and JBLM commute. N Thurston School District - Well maintained 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home. Main floor offers 2 story open entry way. Den, powder room, under the stairs storage. Open living, dining and kitchen.

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE
1308 Mills Landing Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1747 sqft
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Quiet cul-de-sac location! - APPLICATION PENDING Great cul-de-sac home, in a cute little private street, hardly anyone knows it is located there.

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4104 Clearwater Drive SE - 4104
4104 Clearwater Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1427 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4104 Clearwater Drive SE - 4104 in Lacey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lacey
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
180 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1203 Wynoochee Pl NE
1203 Wynoochee Place Northeast, Thurston County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1755 sqft
Conveniently located single story home in a quiet residential neighborhood. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single story rambler, is just a short drive to I-5, JBLM, and shopping centers.

Median Rent in Lacey

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lacey is $1,014, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,253.
Studio
$917
1 Bed
$1,014
2 Beds
$1,253
3+ Beds
$1,823
City GuideLacey
Lacey, WA

So, you've decided to settle in this little wooded city between Mount Rainier and the cold, cold waters of the Puget Sound. And now, we have to assume, you’re getting some research done. The old "look before you jump" method is certainly the way to go, and we’re happy to report that you’ve come to the right place. Stick around and we'll guide you through the city of Lacey, Washington.

Driving through what some are starting to call a "downtown", you’ll see tons of big name stores, as well as local shops in a sort of mall-sprawl of outdoor shopping centers. Outside of the main "downtown" area, Lacey turns into pine-covered 'burbs with beautiful little parks and lakes. A little farther from town, there are tons of challenging golf courses. On the outskirts, you’ll see a more natural atmosphere as city turns to forest, and roads to trails, rivers, and lakes.

There are so many different ways to live in Lacey. You can go for the basic apartment for less than $700 a month, a luxury apartment with Mount Rainier views on the golf course for $1,200, or you can rent away from the shopping centers and country clubs in an apartment, house or condo surrounded by woods for a range of prices. The least expensive rentals go for about $650 while the most expensive options run upwards of $1,800. If you choose the more expensive route, rest assured you’ll get your money’s worth in the form of a huge house on the lake or an apartment with spectacular views near the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge.

If you like to be pampered, then you’re likely going to love Lacey's long lists of apartments with spas, hot tubs, swimming pools, fitness centers, and general opulence. For the more practical-minded, there’s one extremely convenient amenity common in this city: your own, private washer/dryer! That's right, no more battling over washing machines in shared laundry facilities. No more guarding your laundry detergent, waiting for people to get their clothes out of the dryer, or arguing over washroom etiquette. Nope. Here, you can enjoy the simple pleasure of having a washing machine in your apartment, a luxury that many other cities are sadly lacking.

Pet-friendly pads are easy to come by around here. Some complexes enforce breed and size restrictions, but more often than not, your furry friends will be warmly welcomed. A partially refundable pet deposit is common, too, usually costing around $200-$400.

What you’ll have to worry about is the commute. The stretch of I-5 that runs through Lacey and on up to Pallyup has some of the heaviest traffic in Washington. If you are planning on commuting out of town for work, avoid I-5 by taking the back roads. If you’re living here, we’re sure you’ll have the time to learn ‘em.

Alright, now it's time to make the jump. Enjoy your new habitat in Washington!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Lacey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lacey Rent Report. Lacey rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lacey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lacey rents declined over the past month

Lacey rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lacey stand at $1,014 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,253 for a two-bedroom. Lacey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lacey over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in Washington for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Lacey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lacey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lacey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lacey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,253 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Lacey.
    • While rents in Lacey fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Dallas (+1.1%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lacey than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Lacey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lacey?
    In Lacey, the median rent is $917 for a studio, $1,014 for a 1-bedroom, $1,253 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,823 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lacey, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lacey?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lacey area include Saint Martin's University, Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lacey?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lacey from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Renton, and Kent.

