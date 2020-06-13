67 Apartments for rent in Lacey, WA

Lacey, WA

So, you've decided to settle in this little wooded city between Mount Rainier and the cold, cold waters of the Puget Sound. And now, we have to assume, you’re getting some research done. The old "look before you jump" method is certainly the way to go, and we’re happy to report that you’ve come to the right place. Stick around and we'll guide you through the city of Lacey, Washington.

Driving through what some are starting to call a "downtown", you’ll see tons of big name stores, as well as local shops in a sort of mall-sprawl of outdoor shopping centers. Outside of the main "downtown" area, Lacey turns into pine-covered 'burbs with beautiful little parks and lakes. A little farther from town, there are tons of challenging golf courses. On the outskirts, you’ll see a more natural atmosphere as city turns to forest, and roads to trails, rivers, and lakes.

There are so many different ways to live in Lacey. You can go for the basic apartment for less than $700 a month, a luxury apartment with Mount Rainier views on the golf course for $1,200, or you can rent away from the shopping centers and country clubs in an apartment, house or condo surrounded by woods for a range of prices. The least expensive rentals go for about $650 while the most expensive options run upwards of $1,800. If you choose the more expensive route, rest assured you’ll get your money’s worth in the form of a huge house on the lake or an apartment with spectacular views near the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge.

If you like to be pampered, then you’re likely going to love Lacey's long lists of apartments with spas, hot tubs, swimming pools, fitness centers, and general opulence. For the more practical-minded, there’s one extremely convenient amenity common in this city: your own, private washer/dryer! That's right, no more battling over washing machines in shared laundry facilities. No more guarding your laundry detergent, waiting for people to get their clothes out of the dryer, or arguing over washroom etiquette. Nope. Here, you can enjoy the simple pleasure of having a washing machine in your apartment, a luxury that many other cities are sadly lacking.

Pet-friendly pads are easy to come by around here. Some complexes enforce breed and size restrictions, but more often than not, your furry friends will be warmly welcomed. A partially refundable pet deposit is common, too, usually costing around $200-$400.

What you’ll have to worry about is the commute. The stretch of I-5 that runs through Lacey and on up to Pallyup has some of the heaviest traffic in Washington. If you are planning on commuting out of town for work, avoid I-5 by taking the back roads. If you’re living here, we’re sure you’ll have the time to learn ‘em.

Alright, now it's time to make the jump. Enjoy your new habitat in Washington!

-By Katy Comal