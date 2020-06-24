Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

3003 S 12th St. Tacoma, WA 98405 - This property had a light rehab a two years ago and has a very fresh and clean feeling inside. New gray laminate wood floors. Entire interior has been repainted. New bathroom flooring. Spacious upstairs that can be easily used as a large bedroom. This house is clean and ready. No Cats. Single dog restricted by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete the short form located via the following webpage: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4677077)