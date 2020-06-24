All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3003 S 12th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3003 S 12th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3003 S 12th St.

3003 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3003 South 12th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3003 S 12th St. Tacoma, WA 98405 - This property had a light rehab a two years ago and has a very fresh and clean feeling inside. New gray laminate wood floors. Entire interior has been repainted. New bathroom flooring. Spacious upstairs that can be easily used as a large bedroom. This house is clean and ready. No Cats. Single dog restricted by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete the short form located via the following webpage: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4677077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 S 12th St. have any available units?
3003 S 12th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3003 S 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3003 S 12th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 S 12th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 S 12th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3003 S 12th St. offer parking?
No, 3003 S 12th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3003 S 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 S 12th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 S 12th St. have a pool?
No, 3003 S 12th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3003 S 12th St. have accessible units?
No, 3003 S 12th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 S 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 S 12th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 S 12th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 S 12th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus