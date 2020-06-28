All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1703 South L St

1703 South L Street · No Longer Available
Location

1703 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Tacoma with Amazing Community Features! - Address: 1703 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98405

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3
Bathroom(s): 1.5
Garage(s): On Street Parking
Square Ft: Approx. 964
Heating: Forced Air Wall Heaters
Cooling: No Air Conditioning / No Cooling
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Newer Carpet
Washer and Dryer: Yes
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. September 20th (or sooner). Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $1,495.00
Deposit: $1,450.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Tacoma with Amazing Community Features!

Community Features:
- Beautiful neighborhood
- People's Pool Nearby
- St. Joseph's Medical Center across the street
- UW Tacoma and downtown amenities approx. 5 minutes
- Stanley Playfield and Sewell Park
- Ferry Park and Wright Park
- Commencement Bay and Jack Hyde Park Approx. 9 minutes via Schuster Pkwy
- JBLM Approx. 18 minutes via I-5 S.
- Ruston and Point Defiance Zoo and Park Approx. 15 minutes via WA-16 W.

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 25lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.
- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/
Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.
Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

(RLNE5095356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 South L St have any available units?
1703 South L St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 South L St have?
Some of 1703 South L St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 South L St currently offering any rent specials?
1703 South L St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 South L St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 South L St is pet friendly.
Does 1703 South L St offer parking?
Yes, 1703 South L St offers parking.
Does 1703 South L St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 South L St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 South L St have a pool?
Yes, 1703 South L St has a pool.
Does 1703 South L St have accessible units?
No, 1703 South L St does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 South L St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 South L St does not have units with dishwashers.
