1522 6th Ave 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

MUST-SEE 2-BR Townhouse Apartment Central Tacoma - Property Id: 191380



***Info and Showing Requests must be made by phone. 734-834-5509***



Newly constructed in 2017, this MUST SEE two-story apartment is packed with thoughtful details and one-of-a-kind design inside and out. Downstairs features open living plan and modern kitchen with butcher block countertops. Two bedrooms, laundry and full bathroom upstairs.



Huge windows in every room and top floor skylight let in tons of natural light and summer breezes. Super high ceilings. Lots of storage options: walk-in closet, built-in wardrobe, loft and nooks. Energy-efficient heating, cooling, appliances and lighting. Dishwasher, air conditioning, and in-unit laundry. Furnished front patio. Covered parking space below.



5-minute walk to restaurants, coffee & shopping on 6th Ave. Short commute to downtown, Stadium, Hilltop, University of Puget Sound campus, & "Medical Mile." Bus #1 stops across street.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191380

No Dogs Allowed



