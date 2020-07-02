All apartments in Tacoma
1522 6th Ave 3

1522 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1522 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
MUST-SEE 2-BR Townhouse Apartment Central Tacoma - Property Id: 191380

***Info and Showing Requests must be made by phone. 734-834-5509***

Newly constructed in 2017, this MUST SEE two-story apartment is packed with thoughtful details and one-of-a-kind design inside and out. Downstairs features open living plan and modern kitchen with butcher block countertops. Two bedrooms, laundry and full bathroom upstairs.

Huge windows in every room and top floor skylight let in tons of natural light and summer breezes. Super high ceilings. Lots of storage options: walk-in closet, built-in wardrobe, loft and nooks. Energy-efficient heating, cooling, appliances and lighting. Dishwasher, air conditioning, and in-unit laundry. Furnished front patio. Covered parking space below.

5-minute walk to restaurants, coffee & shopping on 6th Ave. Short commute to downtown, Stadium, Hilltop, University of Puget Sound campus, & "Medical Mile." Bus #1 stops across street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191380
Property Id 191380

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5405272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

