1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202

2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo - This north-end condo located in a HOA community offers so many amenities! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, basketball court, cabana (that can be reserved for private events) and Highlands Golf Course is a block away! The 2nd floor 2bd/1bath unit has granite tile kitchen counters, good size bedrooms with each bdrm having lots of closet space; 1 has a large walk-in closet & the other has 2 closets. Plenty of storage available with a coat closet, hallway closet and a large secured storage room off the balcony. The unit also has an assigned parking space, additional parking for guests and shared laundry on 1st floor. The condo is minutes from Hwy 16, Narrows Bridge, Ruston Way, Point Defiance Park/Zoo/Aquarium, 6th Ave, shopping, and dining. Only 13 miles to JBLM. Utilities (W/S/G) are included; Resident pays electricity. Small dogs only. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please don’t apply)

$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1450 ($350 N/R Cleaning)

$35 monthly pet fee + 1x $250 N/R Fee per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



