Tacoma, WA
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202

1505 North Visscher Street · (360) 443-5377
Tacoma
West End
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo - This north-end condo located in a HOA community offers so many amenities! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, basketball court, cabana (that can be reserved for private events) and Highlands Golf Course is a block away! The 2nd floor 2bd/1bath unit has granite tile kitchen counters, good size bedrooms with each bdrm having lots of closet space; 1 has a large walk-in closet & the other has 2 closets. Plenty of storage available with a coat closet, hallway closet and a large secured storage room off the balcony. The unit also has an assigned parking space, additional parking for guests and shared laundry on 1st floor. The condo is minutes from Hwy 16, Narrows Bridge, Ruston Way, Point Defiance Park/Zoo/Aquarium, 6th Ave, shopping, and dining. Only 13 miles to JBLM. Utilities (W/S/G) are included; Resident pays electricity. Small dogs only. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please don’t apply)
$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1450 ($350 N/R Cleaning)
$35 monthly pet fee + 1x $250 N/R Fee per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5840249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 have any available units?
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 have?
Some of 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 is pet friendly.
Does 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 offer parking?
Yes, 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 does offer parking.
Does 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 have a pool?
Yes, 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 has a pool.
Does 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 have accessible units?
No, 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202 does not have units with dishwashers.
