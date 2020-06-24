1149 Bridgeview Drive

Amenities

Come check out this amazing split level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Featuring 2,537 sqft and a large fenced yard, this home is perfect for those who want to be close to the city life but still have a neighborhood feel. Call or email our leasing team to see this home today! VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/-Mj9wWe5qB4 Walk up to a beautiful stair and walkway to the front door. Retro stained glass around front door and amazing stone floor inside entryway with wood panelling walls. Open living room with huge windows for natural light and unique wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room with vintage style chandelier. Large open kitchen with most stainless steel appliances. Slider out to the patio and huge fenced backyard. Three bedrooms on main level with one being the master suite. Nice 3/4 bathroom attached to master bedroom. Downstairs there is an additional bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and a large family room. Large laundry room ready for your washer and dryer! Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.