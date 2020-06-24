All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

1149 Bridgeview Drive

1149 Bridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1149 Bridgeview Drive, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come check out this amazing split level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Featuring 2,537 sqft and a large fenced yard, this home is perfect for those who want to be close to the city life but still have a neighborhood feel. Call or email our leasing team to see this home today! VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/-Mj9wWe5qB4 Walk up to a beautiful stair and walkway to the front door. Retro stained glass around front door and amazing stone floor inside entryway with wood panelling walls. Open living room with huge windows for natural light and unique wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room with vintage style chandelier. Large open kitchen with most stainless steel appliances. Slider out to the patio and huge fenced backyard. Three bedrooms on main level with one being the master suite. Nice 3/4 bathroom attached to master bedroom. Downstairs there is an additional bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and a large family room. Large laundry room ready for your washer and dryer! Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Bridgeview Drive have any available units?
1149 Bridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 Bridgeview Drive have?
Some of 1149 Bridgeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Bridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Bridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Bridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1149 Bridgeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1149 Bridgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 1149 Bridgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1149 Bridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1149 Bridgeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Bridgeview Drive have a pool?
No, 1149 Bridgeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Bridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1149 Bridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Bridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Bridgeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
