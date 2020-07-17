Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

1603 S Cresthill Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful South Hill! - Privacy within minutes of downtown. You will be delighted with the numerous features this home has to offer in the heart of Spokane's South Hill. Views from every window, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, sub-zero refrigerator, Viking Range, custom pantry and cabinetry thru out. Three fireplaces, guest quarters over the garage not to mention the beautiful pool and several patio areas. If quality and peace and quiet are what you are looking for, this home will meet all your needs. This property is professionally managed by Property Management Partners, LLC. Please contact Kris @ 509 435 5919 to schedule a showing. Please review the rental criteria at www.pmpspokane.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902765)