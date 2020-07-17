All apartments in Spokane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1603 S Cresthill Dr

1603 South Cresthill Drive · (509) 435-5919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1603 South Cresthill Drive, Spokane, WA 99203
Rockwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1603 S Cresthill Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1603 S Cresthill Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful South Hill! - Privacy within minutes of downtown. You will be delighted with the numerous features this home has to offer in the heart of Spokane's South Hill. Views from every window, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, sub-zero refrigerator, Viking Range, custom pantry and cabinetry thru out. Three fireplaces, guest quarters over the garage not to mention the beautiful pool and several patio areas. If quality and peace and quiet are what you are looking for, this home will meet all your needs. This property is professionally managed by Property Management Partners, LLC. Please contact Kris @ 509 435 5919 to schedule a showing. Please review the rental criteria at www.pmpspokane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 S Cresthill Dr have any available units?
1603 S Cresthill Dr has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 S Cresthill Dr have?
Some of 1603 S Cresthill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 S Cresthill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1603 S Cresthill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 S Cresthill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1603 S Cresthill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1603 S Cresthill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1603 S Cresthill Dr offers parking.
Does 1603 S Cresthill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 S Cresthill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 S Cresthill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1603 S Cresthill Dr has a pool.
Does 1603 S Cresthill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1603 S Cresthill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 S Cresthill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 S Cresthill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
