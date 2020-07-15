12 Apartments For Rent Near Spokane Community College

/
Spokane Community College
Chief Garry Park
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Logan
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
Chief Garry Park
1209 N. Cook St.
1209 North Cook Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
1209 N. Cook St. Available 05/15/20 1209 N. Cook St. - Main level triplex offering fresh and clean 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with a wood burning fireplace. Shared fenced yard, stack washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, refrigerator.
Minnehaha
3917 East Fairview Avenue
3917 East Fairview Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1564 sqft
Adorable Minnehaha Charmer with 5 Beds and 2 Baths. The property features lots of windows to allow in plenty of natural sunlight.
Bemiss
2121 E Upriver Drive #18
2121 East Upriver Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
937 sqft
2121 E Upriver Drive #18 Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Northside 2 Bedroom Condo - Very nice updated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features living room, formal dining, fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, air conditioning, community swimming pool, clubhouse
Chief Garry Park
1743 N. Smith
1743 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Close to Spokane Community College - Located close to Spokane Community College, Spokane River, and the Centennial Trail. 3 BR/ 1 BTH, finished basement,refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher, garage, covered patio, fenced back yard.
Logan
1028 E Mission
1028 East Mission Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Super cute main floor unit (Unit A) in a 4-plex building. Located just minutes to Gonzaga, shopping, and I-90.
Minnehaha
3412 E Euclid Ave
3412 East Euclid Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - WITH GARAGE AND FINISHED BASEMENT!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with additional living space in the lower level. Easy access to schools, shopping, dining and bus line.
East Central
2130 E 7th
2130 East 7th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Spacious Townhouse - This spacious side by side townhouse on the lower south hill in Spokane features tile floors, fresh paint. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dish washer. The living room has fireplace.
Bemiss
2903 N. Smith St.
2903 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
2903 N. Smith St. Available 08/21/20 NORTH EAST VINTAGE BUNGALOW - 3 BED, 1 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHOP!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Owner of the property is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State.
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1027 E. Courtland
1027 East Courtland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
821 sqft
$1,200 - Two Bedroom Vintage Style Home - This 2 Bed / 1 Bath house is now on market. The character of this house includes an open layout with lot's of natural light.
Chief Garry Park
2217 E Boone Ave
2217 East Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$925
714 sqft
2 Bedroom Home for Rent - Quaint 2 bedroom home in a central location. Close to shopping, dining, parks and easy access to onramps. Contact 509-413-1956 or leasing@4degrees.com to set up a showing. Take a look at our website, 4degrees.