Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:48 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 E Orchard Ave
316 East Orchard Avenue, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$925
740 sqft
316 E Orchard Ave Available 07/10/20 Freshly Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in Hayden! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled duplex home in Hayden! Nice curb appeal with a craftsman door, stone wainscoting, and a metal roof.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10230 N Hillview Dr
10230 North Hillview Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1498 sqft
10230 N Hillview Dr Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Interior with Lots of Upgrades! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This newer remodeled two bedrooms two bath home in Hayden is awaiting your arrival! Close to restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/13/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3
615 West Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10622 May Lane
10622 May Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2862 West Broadmoore Drive
2862 West Broadmoore Drive, Hayden, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
The wait is over!!! This 4 bed 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1295 Tamarindo Lane
1295 West Tamarindo Lane, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1469 sqft
Brand New 3bed/2bath Home in Hayden! - Be the first one to live here! This house is completed and ready for occupancy. Great location off of Orchard Avenue in Hayden and tucked back on a short street with only seven other homes.
Results within 1 mile of Hayden
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3700 W Robison Ave
3700 West Robison Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
3700 W Robison Ave Available 08/01/20 Country Home with Fenced Yard in Hayden! - Looking for a home with country charm that's not too far from the city? This three bedroom two bathroom home in Hayden is the perfect place to call home! You can enjoy
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10708 N Oxford Dr.
10708 North Oxford Drive, Kootenai County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Fully Furnished Avondale Golf Course Home - available now until 4/30/20 - Come live and work out of this beautiful Avondale Golf Course property.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Hayden
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
4 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1874 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hayden rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Hayden area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hayden from include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, and Liberty Lake.