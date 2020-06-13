79 Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Southgate
24 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moran Prairie
2 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nevada - Lidgerwood
3 Units Available
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
35 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
1317 South Garfield Street
1317 South Garfield Street, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Lovely older home in charming South Hill neighborhood w/main floor unit available immediately! 2 bedrooms + 2 bonus rooms, 1 bathroom, hard wood floors, high ceilings, formal dining room, built ins, stainless steel appliances in kitchen w/ updated

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
2109 E. Rockwood Blvd
2109 East Rockwood Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1982 sqft
2109 E. Rockwood Blvd Available 07/13/20 Home in Gated Community! - One level living in a gated community on Rockwood Blvd. Tastefully updated home features spacious master complete with double closets, french doors to deck & skylight.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
3102 S Freya St
3102 South Freya Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
South Hill cute 2 Bed 1 Bath rancher with covered entertaining patio - Cute South Hill 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher with updated kitchen and covered entertaining patio with fenced back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emerson Garfield
1 Unit Available
801 W Spofford Ave
801 West Spofford Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
801 W Spofford Ave Available 06/17/20 Corner 3 bedroom home - Corner home, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large basement area for storage. Fully fenced yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past. Decorated with plush armchairs and other different furniture, this house transports you to a different time.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
2114 E Juul Ct
2114 East Juul Court, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3500 sqft
Beautiful South Hill Home! - This is a beautifully updated South Hill 4 level home sitting near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with unique character and amenities for a rental home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
4816 S. Madelia St.
4816 South Madelia Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,095
5000 sqft
5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH SOUTH HILL HOME!! SMALL DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home on Spokane's South Hill.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2868 sqft
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
4115 S. Stonington Ln.
4115 South Stonington Lane, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1123 sqft
4115 S. Stonington Ln.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spokane, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spokane renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

