61 Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA with washer-dryer

$
20 Units Available
Southgate
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
2 Units Available
West Hills
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Contact for Availability
Dakota Flats
514 East Hastings Road, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Style and convenience collide at Dakota Flats Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA. Our pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are complete with large living spaces and distinctive finishes.
3 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Contact for Availability
Spokane Valley
Meadow Ridge
12422 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Ridge is centrally located with easy I-90 freeway access, near Spokane Valley Mall, Valley Medical Center, and YMCA. Cool off during the summer in the sparkling swimming pool or relax in the newly remodeled clubhouse.
21 Units Available
Cliff Cannon
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
$
15 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
5 Units Available
Thorpe Westwood
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1190 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
7 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
$
25 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
2 Units Available
Blue Point Phase II
15013 North Wandermere Road, Spokane, WA
Studio
$810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
10 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
9 Units Available
Logan
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a

1 Unit Available
Northtown
4208 N. Atlantic St.
4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op.

1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
5515 W Northwest Blvd Available 08/31/20 $3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.

1 Unit Available
Northtown
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
6107 N Addison St.
6107 North Addison Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Available 08/01/20 Great ground floor apartment - Property Id: 69192 Great ground floor apartment of triplex. Close to shopping and hospital in north Spokane. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath. Large main bedroom in this unit. Gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
2712 W Broad Ave
2712 West Broad Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1560 sqft
2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out.

1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
2918 W Princeton Ave
2918 West Princeton Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1782 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rancher - Brick Rancher in Shadle Park area of town. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with forced air gas heating system. Backyard is fully fenced with automated sprinkler system and 1 car detached garage with automated garage door opener.

1 Unit Available
West Central
1830 West Mallon Avenue
1830 West Mallon Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
Newly renovated clean, bright, very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit in 4 plex just blocks from Kendall Yards. New floors, windows, new toilet/sink, individual cadet heaters for efficient and cost effective heating in every room.

1 Unit Available
Cliff Cannon
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.

1 Unit Available
West Hills
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.

July 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month

Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $684 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,402; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Federal Way, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,755, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1%).
    • Spokane, Kent, and Bellevue have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Spokane's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Spokane.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

