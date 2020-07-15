Apartment List
2 Apartments For Rent Near EWU

5 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
8 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

