Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA with garage

Spokane apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
33 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cliff Cannon
21 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Southgate
23 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
North Indian Trail
9 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Moran Prairie
2 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manito
1 Unit Available
2207 S Manito Blvd
2207 South Manito Boulevard, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manito Apartment - This 1 bedroom apartment is on the lower level with its own private entrance, as well as garage access for 1 car.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
2321 E. 35th Ave.
2321 East 35th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2784 sqft
2321 E. 35th Ave. Available 07/21/20 SOUTH HILL - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Spokane's South Hill.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
2323 W. Garland Ave.
2323 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
2323 W. Garland Ave. Available 07/17/20 Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park - Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2868 sqft
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
4816 S. Madelia St.
4816 South Madelia Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,095
5000 sqft
5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH SOUTH HILL HOME!! SMALL DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home on Spokane's South Hill.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
4115 S. Stonington Ln.
4115 South Stonington Lane, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1123 sqft
4115 S. Stonington Ln.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Comstock
1 Unit Available
233 W. 36th Ave.
233 West 36th Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2362 sqft
233 W. 36th Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
529 W. Providence St.
529 West Providence Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1037 sqft
529 W. Providence St. Available 07/24/20 GARLAND DISTRICT, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the Garland District.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manito
1 Unit Available
108 W. 15th Ave.
108 West 15th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2610 sqft
108 W. 15th Ave. Available 06/22/20 SOUTH HILL - 3 BED, 2 BATH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE! CLOSE TO MANITO PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a detached 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manito
1 Unit Available
1111 W 19th
1111 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2188 sqft
Classic South Hill Craftsman - Enjoy this lovely updated home with full width veranda across the front of the house with a bench swing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
3115 E 44th
3115 East 44th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
South Hill 2 Story - This home is in a great location close to shopping and services.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spokane, WA

Spokane apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

