16 Apartments For Rent Near NIC

3 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.

1 Unit Available
Garden Park
914 E Garden Ave
914 East Garden Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1502 sqft
914 E Garden Ave Available 08/06/20 Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsman Home in CDA Garden District! - Enjoy life in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene in this updated three bedroom two bathroom classic Craftsman home! Featuring a large covered

1 Unit Available
317 N 19th St
317 North 19th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
317 N 19th St Available 08/07/20 Downtown 3 Bedroom Duplex with Garage & Fenced Backyard - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy life near downtown Coeur d’Alene.

1 Unit Available
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with amazing views of the huge lawn and

1 Unit Available
Garden Park
224 S 14th St.
224 South 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Remodeled Sanders Beach Home - Custom remodeled home located in the highly desired Sanders Beach neighborhood - walking distance to the lake.

1 Unit Available
319 N 19th St
319 North 19th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
319 N 19th St Available 08/07/20 Recently Remodel 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with Garage & Fenced Backyard - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy life near downtown Coeur

1 Unit Available
405 W Emma Ave
405 West Emma Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
405 W Emma Ave Available 07/20/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON EMMA (APP#94) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** (RLNE4937355)

1 Unit Available
Garden Park
1401 E Front St
1401 E Front Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1296 sqft
Cute Sanders Beach Bungalow!! - Located in the coveted Sanders Beach neighborhood of Coeur d'Alene, this home has 2 bedrooms & 1 custom finished bathroom, hardwood flooring on the main floor, custom kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
3405 N 4th St
3405 North 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
3405 N 4th St Available 08/06/20 Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Unit w/ lower level basement in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms one bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival!

1 Unit Available
Riverstone
2051 N. Main St. #207
2051 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1205 sqft
2051 N. Main St.

1 Unit Available
2837 W Fairway Pl
2837 West Fairway Place, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
2837 W Fairway Pl Available 08/18/20 FAIRWAY PLACE HOME (APP#67) - **Tenant is responsible for watering Lawn ** ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** No Cats

1 Unit Available
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
209 Indiana
209 E Indiana Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
209 Indiana "Indiana Commons" Available 10/05/20 INDIANA COMMONS (VH#2) - This One Bedroom One Bath Condo is located in the center of Downtown Coeur d'Alene with many activities and amenities within your fingertips.

1 Unit Available
745 N 2nd Street
745 North 2nd Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
745 N 2nd Street - Benson House Available 08/14/20 THE BENSON HOUSE - This property is available for long term rental from October through May (Off season rental only) LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! This charming two story completely restored centenial

1 Unit Available
1042 W. Mill Ave. - 101
1042 West Mill Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Studio
$400
1150 sqft
Commercial office space on Northwest BLVD. 1,150 sq. ft. ground floor unit. Includes a reception area, main front desk area, 3 office suites, and 2 ADA common area bathrooms. $400.00 per month for each office space.

