Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
37 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, Spokane Valley, WA
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
4 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1195 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 N Hodges Rd
1515 North Hodges Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley. Plenty of outside storage in the 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln.
18920 East Riverwalk Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. Available 08/21/20 3 BED, 3 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two-story home in the desirable Riverwalk development.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1917 N Harmony Ln
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
Conveniently located split entry home is just minutes to the Centennial Trail, shopping and I-90.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16108 E. Broadway
16108 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Downstairs 2 Bedrom Duplex - Such a great location to live in! Easy access to I-90, shopping, and food.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17419 E. 3rd Ave.
17419 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
17419 E. 3rd Ave. Available 04/10/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley with plenty of outdoor space, available now.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20130 E Deschutes Ave
20130 East Deschutes Avenue, Liberty Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3 BED, 2 3/4 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE - LIBERTY LAKE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 & 3/4 bath home in Liberty Lake. This home offers an open floor plan with updated kitchen and appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1214 N Marcus Rd
1214 N Marcus Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
Fresh paint throughout! Conveniently located split entry duplex puts you near shopping and I-90. 2 units available. Both have the same layout. The 1216 side has upgraded wood lvp flooring throughout and new oven/range and refrigerator.
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1942 sqft
Beautiful new construction home.
Results within 5 miles of Greenacres
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1212 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
Somerset Meadows Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley offers pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Our community also includes assigned covered parking, large storage spaces, a heated swimming pool, and recreational game room.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
48 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing luxury surrounded by nature! Riverside at Coyote Rock offers unparalleled seclusion along the beautiful Spokane River and the Centennial Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
2 Units Available
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 2 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3001 S Bolivar Road
3001 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2655 sqft
3001 S Bolivar Road Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Rental - This 5 bedroom 3 bath Two story home sits on a spacious well maintained property. This home has a living space with lots of natural light and plenty of room to entertain.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3421 S. Glenn
3421 South Glenn Road, Spokane Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1975 sqft
Beautiful Spokane Valley Home - Split Entry single family home. 2 Bedroom main, 2 Bedroom lower level and Family Room located in Basement - Finished Carpet & beautiful Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
23204 East Clarke Street
23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1400 sqft
Liberty Lake Views w/ Beach Access! 1 Bed (plus bonus room), 1 Bath unit in Triplex! This unit boasts spacious, open concept rooms with a HUGE deck for entertaining or just relaxing and taking in the views of the lake.