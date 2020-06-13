120 Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA

AL
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Southgate
24 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Cliff Cannon
20 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Peaceful Valley
18 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
740 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moran Prairie
2 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Logan
7 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
573 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nevada - Lidgerwood
3 Units Available
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
35 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manito
1 Unit Available
1111 W 19th
1111 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2188 sqft
Classic South Hill Craftsman - Enjoy this lovely updated home with full width veranda across the front of the house with a bench swing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
7717 N Ash Ln.
7717 North Ash Lane, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
7717 N Ash Ln. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful split level home in 5 mile - Beautiful split level home in 5 mile is wonderful! Quick access to Division, close by shopping & dining. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2000 finished square feet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
3115 E 44th
3115 East 44th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
South Hill 2 Story - This home is in a great location close to shopping and services.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
2109 E. Rockwood Blvd
2109 East Rockwood Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1982 sqft
2109 E. Rockwood Blvd Available 07/13/20 Home in Gated Community! - One level living in a gated community on Rockwood Blvd. Tastefully updated home features spacious master complete with double closets, french doors to deck & skylight.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
211 East Hoffman Avenue
211 East Hoffman Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Gas Fireplace, coved ceilings, classic windows, privacy blinds, mahogany doors, quality repaint Well-appointed kitchen, new countertops, new large stainless sink, new faucet, numerous cabinets, under-counter lights, refrigerator, stove The bath

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2
401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1217 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout.

Median Rent in Spokane

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Spokane is $682, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $904.
Studio
$580
1 Bed
$682
2 Beds
$904
3+ Beds
$1,299
City GuideSpokane
Spokane-Do!
+

Waaaay over on the eastern edge of Washington, Spokane is the largest non-Seattle city in the state, smallest city ever to host a World’s Fair, and the first place to celebrate Father’s Day. And it must smell terrific. Why else would they call it The Lilac City? So what do you need to know to move in?

The Basics
+

It’s a good time to rent in Spokane. You might hear from an individual landlord that it’s best to jump on a deal in his or her part of town, but if you pull back and look at the city as a whole, you’ve got a wide range of choices from single family home rentals, duplexes, multi-unit complexes, and Victorian flats. One year leases are typical and you can expect to be asked for first month’s rent up front in addition to a deposit. Things are sluggish in the rental market, though, so don’t be shy about negotiating terms regarding lease length, utilities, or pet deposits.

Size Matters
+

If you’ve ever wanted to live large, this might be the time to start. Vacancy rates in Spokane are highest in units with three or more bedrooms and, frankly, it’s getting to the point where some landlords not only want, but need to move people in. Play your cards right, you might get a three bed for just a whisper more than a two.

North and Northwest
+

Spokane is divided into north and south by the Spokane River. The North is almost entirely residential to one degree or another. Chances are good you’ll find your new neighborhood up here, especially if you’re on any kind of budget. Here are some tips for this half of town.

Garland is a Rose
+

Locals and visitors alike often complain that the North side of Spokane is not particularly walkable. Garland is an exception, and only seems to be gaining momentum as a hub for pubs, entertainment, food, and people watching. You’ll pay 10% more than elsewhere on the north side to live here, but may find it worth the cost.

Hey, Ho! Idaho!
+

Not afraid of a little commute? It’s not unheard of to trade some time on the road for the chance to rent a house with a yard and some room to spread out. Spokane Valley is just a few miles east on I-90 and lots of folks range as far as Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, thirty three miles to the east, to find what they’re looking for.

Rent Report
Spokane

June 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month

Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Spokane.
    • While Spokane's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Spokane.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Spokane Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how Spokane ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    D
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Spokane’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Spokane renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average or below average scores."

    Key Findings in Spokane include the following:

    • Spokane renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Spokane were public transit and jobs and career opportunities, which both received B+ scores.
    • The areas of concern to Spokane renters are social life (F), pet-friendliness (D), weather (D), commute time (D) and safety and low crime (D).
    • Spokane earned similar scores compared to other cities in Washington like Tacoma (C+) and Vancouver (D), but earned lower marks than Seattle (B+), Bellevue (A+) and Renton (A+).
    • Spokane did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Dallas (B), Chicago (B-) and Charlotte (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Spokane?
    In Spokane, the median rent is $580 for a studio, $682 for a 1-bedroom, $904 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,299 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Spokane, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Spokane?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Spokane include Opportunity, Nevada Lidgerwood, Moran Prairie, Greenacres, and North Indian Trail.
    How pet-friendly is Spokane?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Spokane received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Spokane?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Spokane received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Spokane?
    Spokane renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Spokane did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Spokane?
    Some of the colleges located in the Spokane area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, Spokane Community College, North Idaho College, and Eastern Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Spokane?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spokane from include Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Cheney, and Liberty Lake.

