120 Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA📍
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 56
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 33
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 11
Waaaay over on the eastern edge of Washington, Spokane is the largest non-Seattle city in the state, smallest city ever to host a World’s Fair, and the first place to celebrate Father’s Day. And it must smell terrific. Why else would they call it The Lilac City? So what do you need to know to move in?
It’s a good time to rent in Spokane. You might hear from an individual landlord that it’s best to jump on a deal in his or her part of town, but if you pull back and look at the city as a whole, you’ve got a wide range of choices from single family home rentals, duplexes, multi-unit complexes, and Victorian flats. One year leases are typical and you can expect to be asked for first month’s rent up front in addition to a deposit. Things are sluggish in the rental market, though, so don’t be shy about negotiating terms regarding lease length, utilities, or pet deposits.
If you’ve ever wanted to live large, this might be the time to start. Vacancy rates in Spokane are highest in units with three or more bedrooms and, frankly, it’s getting to the point where some landlords not only want, but need to move people in. Play your cards right, you might get a three bed for just a whisper more than a two.
Spokane is divided into north and south by the Spokane River. The North is almost entirely residential to one degree or another. Chances are good you’ll find your new neighborhood up here, especially if you’re on any kind of budget. Here are some tips for this half of town.
Locals and visitors alike often complain that the North side of Spokane is not particularly walkable. Garland is an exception, and only seems to be gaining momentum as a hub for pubs, entertainment, food, and people watching. You’ll pay 10% more than elsewhere on the north side to live here, but may find it worth the cost.
Not afraid of a little commute? It’s not unheard of to trade some time on the road for the chance to rent a house with a yard and some room to spread out. Spokane Valley is just a few miles east on I-90 and lots of folks range as far as Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, thirty three miles to the east, to find what they’re looking for.
June 2020 Spokane Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month
Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Washington
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
- Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).
Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Spokane.
- While Spokane's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Spokane.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Spokane Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Spokane ranks on:
Apartment List has released Spokane’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Spokane renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average or below average scores."
Key Findings in Spokane include the following:
- Spokane renters gave their city a C+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Spokane were public transit and jobs and career opportunities, which both received B+ scores.
- The areas of concern to Spokane renters are social life (F), pet-friendliness (D), weather (D), commute time (D) and safety and low crime (D).
- Spokane earned similar scores compared to other cities in Washington like Tacoma (C+) and Vancouver (D), but earned lower marks than Seattle (B+), Bellevue (A+) and Renton (A+).
- Spokane did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Dallas (B), Chicago (B-) and Charlotte (A-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.