/
/
spokane county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
129 Apartments for rent in Spokane County, WA📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
28 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
154 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
Studio
$855
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1010 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
2 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,114
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Spokane Valley
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Opportunity
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1212 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
3 Units Available
Chief Garry Park
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1292 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Point Phase II
15013 North Wandermere Road, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
15 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Peaceful Valley
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Dakota Flats
514 East Hastings Road, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Style and convenience collide at Dakota Flats Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA. Our pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are complete with large living spaces and distinctive finishes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Farr Court Apartments
210 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Spokane Valley
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 11:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1252 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
15 Units Available
Cliff Cannon
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
12 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Opportunity
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Spokane County area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, and Pullman have apartments for rent.