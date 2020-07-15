/
Gonzaga University
34 Apartments For Rent Near Gonzaga University
Cliff Cannon
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Peaceful Valley
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Chief Garry Park
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Logan
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
Nevada - Lidgerwood
823 E. Rockwell Ave.
823 East Rockwell Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1436 sqft
823 E. Rockwell Ave.
Manito
108 W. 15th Ave.
108 West 15th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2610 sqft
SOUTH HILL - 3 BED, 2 BATH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE! CLOSE TO MANITO PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a detached 2 car garage.
Lincoln Heights
1918 E 17th
1918 East 17th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2472 sqft
1918 E 17th Available 06/01/20 4 BEDROOM PERRY DISTRICT HOME - NICELY LOCATED PERRY DISTRICT 4 BEDROOM 2 bathroom home with over-sized, fully fenced, sloping backyard. Creates a very private retreat for your summer bbq and outdoor relaxation.
East Central
958 E. 9th Ave.
958 East 9th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1577 sqft
PERRY DISTRICT BUNGALOW - 4 BED, 2 BATH w/ 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bed, 2 bath vintage bungalow on Spokane's beautiful South Hill! Comes with gas forced air heating and a gas fireplace
Riverside
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2
401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1217 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout.
Rockwood
1603 S Cresthill Dr
1603 South Cresthill Drive, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
1603 S Cresthill Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful South Hill! - Privacy within minutes of downtown. You will be delighted with the numerous features this home has to offer in the heart of Spokane's South Hill.
Emerson Garfield
1314 W. Cleveland Ave.
1314 West Cleveland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1162 sqft
1314 W. Cleveland Ave. Available 08/21/20 1 1/2 STORY 2 BED, 1 BATH IN NORTHWEST SPOKANE W/ TWO CAR CARPORT!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath with an updated kitchen and bath.
Cliff Cannon
1821 W 8th
1821 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
592 sqft
Very nice 633 sq ft condo! Convenient location to downtown! Laminate flooring throughout! Spacious open concept living room! The kitchen includes stainless steel ceramic top stove, microhood, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with ice and
Emerson Garfield
1432 West Knox Ave Unit 2
1432 West Knox Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Homeland Property Management has a very large 1 bedroom bottom floor apartment available. This unit comes with a one car garage, has a shared laundry room with 2 other units. This is conveniently located close to bus routes, shopping and schools.
Chief Garry Park
1209 N. Cook St.
1209 North Cook Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
1209 N. Cook St. Available 05/15/20 1209 N. Cook St. - Main level triplex offering fresh and clean 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with a wood burning fireplace. Shared fenced yard, stack washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, refrigerator.
Emerson Garfield
1508 W Cora Ct.
1508 West Cora Court, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Higher quality of living with amazing city view - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen and ambient light through out.
Cliff Cannon
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.
Bemiss
2121 E Upriver Drive #18
2121 East Upriver Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
986 sqft
2121 E Upriver Drive #18 Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Northside 2 Bedroom Condo - Very nice updated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features living room, formal dining, fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, air conditioning, community swimming pool, clubhouse
Chief Garry Park
1743 N. Smith
1743 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Close to Spokane Community College - Located close to Spokane Community College, Spokane River, and the Centennial Trail. 3 BR/ 1 BTH, finished basement,refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher, garage, covered patio, fenced back yard.
Northtown
1417- W. Glass
1417 West Glass Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
1417- W. Glass - glass1417 Available 08/12/20 1800 sq. ft. Shadle Duplex 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. - 1800 sq. ft. Shadle Duplex 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. This unit comes with a refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher, and a washer & dryer.
Logan
1028 E Mission
1028 East Mission Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Super cute main floor unit (Unit A) in a 4-plex building. Located just minutes to Gonzaga, shopping, and I-90.
Minnehaha
3412 E Euclid Ave
3412 East Euclid Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - WITH GARAGE AND FINISHED BASEMENT!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with additional living space in the lower level. Easy access to schools, shopping, dining and bus line.
Northtown
4208 N. Atlantic St.
4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op.
East Central
2130 E 7th
2130 East 7th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Spacious Townhouse - This spacious side by side townhouse on the lower south hill in Spokane features tile floors, fresh paint. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dish washer. The living room has fireplace.
Bemiss
2903 N. Smith St.
2903 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
2903 N. Smith St. Available 08/21/20 NORTH EAST VINTAGE BUNGALOW - 3 BED, 1 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHOP!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Owner of the property is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State.