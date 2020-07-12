/
north indian trail
80 Apartments for rent in North Indian Trail, Spokane, WA
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/15/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.
7007 N Skyline Apt
7007 North Skyline Drive, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
1400 sqft
7007 N Skyline Apt Available 07/15/20 Spacious Downstairs Unit! - This cute unit is furnished, and has an open layout offering 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Great backyard close to walking trails.
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
5515 W Northwest Blvd Available 08/31/20 $3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.
2608 W. Lacrosse
2608 West Lacrosse Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
2608 W. Lacrosse Available 09/01/20 Immaculate Shadle Rancher - Charming Shadle rancher. Beautifully maintained with 2 bedrooms 2 baths and large non-egress bonus room in basement. Enjoy the gas fireplace and covered patio.
9422 N. Oak St.
9422 North Oak Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Newer Five Mile 3 Bed 2 Bath home with over 1300 Sq. Feet for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOLS - Newer 5 Mile Home for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with over 1300+ Sq. Feet Finished with Open concept floor plan and 2 car garage.
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.
2712 W Broad Ave
2712 West Broad Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1560 sqft
2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out.
2918 W Princeton Ave
2918 West Princeton Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1782 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rancher - Brick Rancher in Shadle Park area of town. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with forced air gas heating system. Backyard is fully fenced with automated sprinkler system and 1 car detached garage with automated garage door opener.
2715 W Sharp Ave
2715 West Sharp Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - This single-family home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bath and is close to parks, shopping, Community center, and only ten minutes from downtown. All rentals are required to be viewed.
8516 N Mayfair
8516 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$745
576 sqft
Unit #18 Cute and cozy main floor unit. Just minutes to shopping and medical.
1721 W Cimmaron
1721 W Cimarron Ln, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
Mead School District 5 Mile Area! Split entry with custom touches throughout! Bay windows in the living room and dining area! Master suite with walk-in closet and private bath! The kitchen includes a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, lunch bar!
5728 N. Loma Dr.
5728 North Loma Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
5728 N. Loma Dr. Available 06/01/20 NORTH SPOKANE - 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bed, 1 bath house with a detached 1 car garage.
1318 W. Mansfield Ave.
1318 West Mansfield Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1230 sqft
Single Family, 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home is conveniently located near shopping areas and bus routes. This home boasts a spacious kitchen, fireplace in the living room.
5206 W. Hoffman Pl.
5206 West Hoffman Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$835
720 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, SHADLE AREA - ONE LEVEL LIVING!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 car garage near the VA Hospital.
2704 W Garland Ave
2704 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1888 sqft
3 bd/1bt. Vintage Bungalow with Fireplace - This cozy home has been updated yet left with many loved features that make up a vintage bungalow.
3522 North Cedar Street
3522 North Cedar Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in LOWER LEVEL of duplex is available immediately in the desirable Garland District! Everything is brand new, paint, floors, windows, appliances, counter tops, cabinets, & the bathroom, literally
4728 N Hawthorne St
4728 North Hawthorne Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1870 sqft
$1,465- 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home Ready for Move In - This beautiful home near Garland features a perfectly manicured yard (fully fenced backyard) hardwood flooring and a working center piece fireplace in the living room.