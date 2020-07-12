Apartment List
/
WA
/
spokane
/
north indian trail
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

80 Apartments for rent in North Indian Trail, Spokane, WA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/15/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.
Results within 1 mile of North Indian Trail

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7007 N Skyline Apt
7007 North Skyline Drive, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
1400 sqft
7007 N Skyline Apt Available 07/15/20 Spacious Downstairs Unit! - This cute unit is furnished, and has an open layout offering 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Great backyard close to walking trails.
Results within 5 miles of North Indian Trail
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
5515 W Northwest Blvd Available 08/31/20 $3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 2 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2608 W. Lacrosse
2608 West Lacrosse Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
2608 W. Lacrosse Available 09/01/20 Immaculate Shadle Rancher - Charming Shadle rancher. Beautifully maintained with 2 bedrooms 2 baths and large non-egress bonus room in basement. Enjoy the gas fireplace and covered patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9422 N. Oak St.
9422 North Oak Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Newer Five Mile 3 Bed 2 Bath home with over 1300 Sq. Feet for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOLS - Newer 5 Mile Home for Rent!! MEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with over 1300+ Sq. Feet Finished with Open concept floor plan and 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2712 W Broad Ave
2712 West Broad Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1560 sqft
2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2918 W Princeton Ave
2918 West Princeton Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1782 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rancher - Brick Rancher in Shadle Park area of town. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with forced air gas heating system. Backyard is fully fenced with automated sprinkler system and 1 car detached garage with automated garage door opener.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2715 W Sharp Ave
2715 West Sharp Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - This single-family home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bath and is close to parks, shopping, Community center, and only ten minutes from downtown. All rentals are required to be viewed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
8516 N Mayfair
8516 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$745
576 sqft
Unit #18 Cute and cozy main floor unit. Just minutes to shopping and medical.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1721 W Cimmaron
1721 W Cimarron Ln, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
Mead School District 5 Mile Area! Split entry with custom touches throughout! Bay windows in the living room and dining area! Master suite with walk-in closet and private bath! The kitchen includes a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, lunch bar!

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5728 N. Loma Dr.
5728 North Loma Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
5728 N. Loma Dr. Available 06/01/20 NORTH SPOKANE - 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bed, 1 bath house with a detached 1 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1318 W. Mansfield Ave.
1318 West Mansfield Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1230 sqft
Single Family, 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home is conveniently located near shopping areas and bus routes. This home boasts a spacious kitchen, fireplace in the living room.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5206 W. Hoffman Pl.
5206 West Hoffman Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$835
720 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, SHADLE AREA - ONE LEVEL LIVING!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 car garage near the VA Hospital.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 W Garland Ave
2704 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1888 sqft
3 bd/1bt. Vintage Bungalow with Fireplace - This cozy home has been updated yet left with many loved features that make up a vintage bungalow.

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
3522 North Cedar Street
3522 North Cedar Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in LOWER LEVEL of duplex is available immediately in the desirable Garland District! Everything is brand new, paint, floors, windows, appliances, counter tops, cabinets, & the bathroom, literally

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4728 N Hawthorne St
4728 North Hawthorne Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1870 sqft
$1,465- 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home Ready for Move In - This beautiful home near Garland features a perfectly manicured yard (fully fenced backyard) hardwood flooring and a working center piece fireplace in the living room.

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with ParkingSpokane Dog Friendly Apartments
Spokane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresLincoln HeightsSouthgate
Cliff CannonChief Garry Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College