111 Apartments for rent in Chief Garry Park, Spokane, WA

chief garry park
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2217 E Boone Ave
2217 East Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$925
714 sqft
2 Bedroom Home for Rent - Quaint 2 bedroom home in a central location. Close to shopping, dining, parks and easy access to onramps. Contact 509-413-1956 or leasing@4degrees.com to set up a showing. Take a look at our website, 4degrees.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1209 N. Cook St.
1209 North Cook Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
1209 N. Cook St. Available 05/15/20 1209 N. Cook St. - Main level triplex offering fresh and clean 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with a wood burning fireplace. Shared fenced yard, stack washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, refrigerator.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1743 N. Smith
1743 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Close to Spokane Community College - Located close to Spokane Community College, Spokane River, and the Centennial Trail. 3 BR/ 1 BTH, finished basement,refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher, garage, covered patio, fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Chief Garry Park
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3917 East Fairview Avenue
3917 East Fairview Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1564 sqft
Adorable Minnehaha Charmer with 5 Beds and 2 Baths. The property features lots of windows to allow in plenty of natural sunlight.
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
1028 E Mission
1028 East Mission Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Super cute main floor unit (Unit A) in a 4-plex building. Located just minutes to Gonzaga, shopping, and I-90.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3412 E Euclid Ave
3412 East Euclid Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - WITH GARAGE AND FINISHED BASEMENT!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with additional living space in the lower level. Easy access to schools, shopping, dining and bus line.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2903 N. Smith St.
2903 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
2903 N. Smith St. Available 08/21/20 NORTH EAST VINTAGE BUNGALOW - 3 BED, 1 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHOP!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Owner of the property is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State.
Results within 5 miles of Chief Garry Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
25 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
48 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing luxury surrounded by nature! Riverside at Coyote Rock offers unparalleled seclusion along the beautiful Spokane River and the Centennial Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4208 N. Atlantic St.
4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op.