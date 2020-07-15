/
west clarkston highland
3 Apartments for rent in West Clarkston-Highland, WA📍
Westridge Apartments
950 Vineland Dr, West Clarkston-Highland, WA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Westridge Apartments for rent in Clarkston, Washington, offers pet-friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, with expansive views. Each home includes a washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchens, and a private balcony or patio.
1121 Fair Street
1121 Fair St, Clarkston, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1304 sqft
Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom plus bonus room - Very nice split level 3 bedroom plus bonus room home. This home is fully remodeled from electrical up. Very nice and very clean. Off street parking and very low maintenance grounds. No Pets Allowed WWW.
3218 6th Street C
3218 6th Street C, Lewiston, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1805 sqft
3218 6th Street C Available 08/15/20 Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 1 bath rental - Bright and Spacious home located in the Lewiston Orchards. This home is 1, 805 sqft, 4 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in West Clarkston-Highland start at $1,050/month.
Some of the colleges located in the West Clarkston-Highland area include Washington State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.