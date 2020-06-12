56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1010 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Moran Prairie
3 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
39 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Southgate
26 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Moran Prairie
32 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Peaceful Valley
19 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
740 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Logan
8 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
573 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Cliff Cannon
19 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
3102 S Freya St
3102 South Freya Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
South Hill cute 2 Bed 1 Bath rancher with covered entertaining patio - Cute South Hill 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher with updated kitchen and covered entertaining patio with fenced back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
211 East Hoffman Avenue
211 East Hoffman Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Gas Fireplace, coved ceilings, classic windows, privacy blinds, mahogany doors, quality repaint Well-appointed kitchen, new countertops, new large stainless sink, new faucet, numerous cabinets, under-counter lights, refrigerator, stove The bath

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3115 W. Trinity Pl.
3115 West Trinity Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
3115 W. Trinity Pl. Available 06/17/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH IN FINCH ARBORETUM- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in West Spokane.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
165 S. Post St. Unit #204
165 South Post Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Downtown - Located above Churchill's Restaurant, 1 block from The Steam Plant and Historic Davenport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
529 W. Providence St.
529 West Providence Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1037 sqft
529 W. Providence St. Available 07/24/20 GARLAND DISTRICT, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the Garland District.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
3141 E 37th, Apt #708
3141 East 37th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$972
820 sqft
2 bedroom. Pictures are from a similar unit. There is more carpet in this apartment. Call 509-448-2140. Life is good on the south hill! Lounge by our pool all summer long.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Whitman
1 Unit Available
1906 E Everett Avenue
1906 East Everett Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$875
617 sqft
Two bedrooms, one bath tri-plex for rent in NE Spokane. Carpet and vinyl plank flooring recently installed. Freshly painted throughout. Washer and Dryer hookup in the unit. Approximately 725 square feet. Water, sewer, and garbage fee of $25.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chief Garry Park
1 Unit Available
1209 N. Cook St.
1209 North Cook Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
1209 N. Cook St. Available 05/15/20 1209 N. Cook St. - Main level triplex offering fresh and clean 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with a wood burning fireplace. Shared fenced yard, stack washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
1027 E. Courtland
1027 East Courtland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
821 sqft
$1,200 - Two Bedroom Vintage Style Home - This 2 Bed / 1 Bath house is now on market. The character of this house includes an open layout with lot's of natural light.

Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month

Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Spokane.
    • While Spokane's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Spokane.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

