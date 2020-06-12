Apartment List
25 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA

Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Moran Prairie
3 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Nevada - Lidgerwood
39 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1010 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southgate
26 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Moran Prairie
32 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.

Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.

West Hills
1 Unit Available
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.
7 Units Available
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr, Spokane County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
Introducing luxury surrounded by nature! Riverside at Coyote Rock offers unparalleled seclusion along the beautiful Spokane River and the Centennial Trail.
Spokane Valley
4 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
913 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Opportunity
4 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
14 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1091 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.
Opportunity
33 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1026 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Spokane Valley
6 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
985 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Greenacres
5 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
985 sqft
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
2 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
961 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
87 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1010 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.

1 Unit Available
5668 Deer Ridge Way
5668 Deer Ridge Way, Stevens County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1417 sqft
5668 Deer Ridge Way Available 07/01/20 Country Living - Private Country Living with Well water. 2 bedroom 2 bath with office space and family room. 3 car detached garage. Nice wrap around deck from Bedroom to Dining room.

June 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month

Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Spokane.
    • While Spokane's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Spokane.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

