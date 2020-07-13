AL
/
WA
/
spokane
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

56 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA

3 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
15 Units Available
Peaceful Valley
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
9 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
6 Units Available
Thorpe Westwood
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$929
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1190 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
7 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
Cliff Cannon
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
6 Units Available
Chief Garry Park
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
2 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
25 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
18 Units Available
Southgate
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
3 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
9 Units Available
Logan
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
West Hills
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a

1 Unit Available
Comstock
233 W. 36th Ave.
233 West 36th Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2362 sqft
233 W. 36th Ave.

1 Unit Available
Southgate
2211 E 49th Ave
2211 East 49th Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2268 sqft
South Hill 5 Bedroom - Recently Remodeled - This 5 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car attached garage has just been recently remodeled and updated throughout.

1 Unit Available
West Hills
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 Unit Available
Lincoln Heights
1918 E 17th
1918 East 17th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2472 sqft
1918 E 17th Available 06/01/20 4 BEDROOM PERRY DISTRICT HOME - NICELY LOCATED PERRY DISTRICT 4 BEDROOM 2 bathroom home with over-sized, fully fenced, sloping backyard. Creates a very private retreat for your summer bbq and outdoor relaxation.

1 Unit Available
Chief Garry Park
1209 N. Cook St.
1209 North Cook Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
1209 N. Cook St. Available 05/15/20 1209 N. Cook St. - Main level triplex offering fresh and clean 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with a wood burning fireplace. Shared fenced yard, stack washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
Comstock
706 E. 34th Ave.
706 East 34th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2380 sqft
706 E. 34th Ave. Available 08/21/20 SOUTH HILL!! 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on Spokane's South Hill.

1 Unit Available
Comstock
1227 East 39th Avenue
1227 East 39th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1647 sqft
Cute south hill charmer won't last long! 3 bed, 1 bath w/ 1647 square feet. Hardwood floors, sunny windows & stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
Bemiss
2903 N. Smith St.
2903 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
2903 N. Smith St. Available 08/21/20 NORTH EAST VINTAGE BUNGALOW - 3 BED, 1 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND SHOP!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Owner of the property is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State.

1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
5524 N Bemis St.
5524 North Bemis Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,645
5524 N Bemis St. Available 07/23/20 5 BED, 2 BATH HOME w/ 2 CAR GARAGE - NORTHWEST SPOKANE - SMALL DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.
Rent Report
Spokane

July 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month

Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $684 for a one-bedroom apartment and $906 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,402; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Federal Way, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,755, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1%).
    • Spokane, Kent, and Bellevue have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $906 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Spokane's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Spokane.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

