62 Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4188 Player Dr
4188 North Player Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
4188 Player Dr Available 06/25/20 DUPLEX ON PLAYER DRIVE (RPM#210) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 E Foster Ave.
114 East Foster Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2775 sqft
114 E Foster Ave. Available 06/20/20 Classic Large Downtown Home - Downtown Coeur d'Alene home located in the highly desired Garden District.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2422 N 8th St
2422 North 8th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath 1728 square foot Duplex Unit in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious four bedroom two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 N 10th St
2710 North 10th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
2710 N 10th St Available 07/16/20 10TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#111) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
1197 E Skyline Dr Available 07/06/20 Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1805 Melrose Street
1805 N Melrose St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
1805 Melrose Street Available 07/01/20 Rent to OWN: Central CDA 4 bed 2 bath New Remodel - Rent to Own. 3 year rental lease with portion of rent being applied toward your down payment each month.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2050 N Main St #304
2050 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2050 Main St #304 Available 07/15/20 RIVERSTONE CONDO (APP VH#13) - *SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE *PARK AND BIKE TRAIL *MINUTES AWAY FROM SPOKANE RIVER PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY!! UTILITIES AND CABLE NOT INCLUDED.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
301 1st. St. # 307
301 North 1st Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
814 N 18th St
814 North 18th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
814 N 18th St Available 07/15/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#70) - THIS UNIT WONT LAST LONG!! CALL OR STOP BY TODAY.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
816 N 18th St
816 N 18th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
816 N 18th St Available 06/24/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#71) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** **RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Locust Ave.
830 East Locust Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
830 Locust Ave. Available 07/15/20 LOCUST AVENUE HOUSE (P#403) - 3 BED / 2 BATH VERY WELL KEPT SINGLE STORY HOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN COEUR D' ALENE. HURRY IN FOR A SHOWING TODAY, THIS PROPERTY WONT LAST LONG.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Armstrong Park
1 Unit Available
953 Armstrong Dr
953 North Armstrong Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
953 Armstrong Dr Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 3 bath Home in Armstrong Park Area! - Welcome home! Enjoy a home in the Armstrong Park Area, on the north side of town! Only minutes to schools, shopping, and downtown CDA with easy access to the bike

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
4547 W. Princetown
4547 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
4547 W.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3552 N 15th St
3552 North 15th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
3552 N 15th St Available 06/22/20 CANFIELD COURT CONDO (P#126) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2051 N. Main St. #207
2051 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1205 sqft
2051 N. Main St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.
City GuideCoeur d'Alene
Ready for a rental in the middle of the woods? Well, then you've found the right city. With miles of National Forest, and plenty of nearby lakes, Coeur d'Alene is a hometown of great, great outdoors and a hot homegrown culture to boot. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive apartment, a luxury condo, a duplex or a rental home, this city's got what you need. So, strap on your hiking boots and get ready to live the life of a real North Idaho hometown.
Life in Coeur d'Alene

Coeur d'Alene is located in between the Washington border, Lake Hayden, Coeur d'Alene National Forest and Coeur d'Alene Lake, which makes for an amazing home to any outdoors-loving hiker, biker, boarder, fisher, or hunter. There are tons of amazing campsites around the area, which just might be the best option for a tough nature-savvy newbie to consider while finding a more permanent residence. For the more luxury-driven renter, there are also a few resort-style condos and motels that offer weekly and monthly rentals that you could live in while finding your next apartment. In fact, Coeur d'Alene is turning into a very popular tourist destination, with a few nearby ski resorts, mountain resorts, as well as the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, considered the one of the best in the nation (watch out for that 14th hole though, the world's only moveable floating green). Now, let's get into the nitty gritty details of apartment life in Coeur d'Alene.

Types and prices of rentals vary greatly around here. From $250 housing, to affordable $500 apartments and duplexes, to $2,500 luxury homes and condos by the golf course, this city is truly a mixed bag of rentals. The availability of 1BR's is somewhat limited here, however 2BR and 3BR apartments are often available for similar prices. There are some very affordable duplexes and house rentals as well. Or, you could fork out the big bucks for some super-nice rental homes, often with a spacious layout, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a huge, gourmet kitchen. Ah, the life of luxury. There are also some pretty pricey condos near the lake, which are available from $1,500 to $2,500.

Like prices, amenities vary greatly in Coeur d'Alene as well. At the lower price point, you can expect the usual perks, such as a few outside BBQ pits and picnic areas, pools, parking, and washing facilities. Inside the units, there are often fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups, along with all the normal kitchen appliances. There are also a few apartments with units that come with a washer and dryer. For those who value privacy over amenities, there are plenty of duplexes and nice, family-oriented mobile home parks where the life of the great outdoors is the greatest amenity. On the more luxurious end of the spectrum, you can pay top dollar for an endless list of luxury amenities, such as resort-style pools, hot tubs, botanical common areas, attached garages, business centers and cyber cafes, fitness centers, and even 24 hour maintenance. There are condos located over shopping centers, and condos with freaking amazing mountain views, all for a fairly high price.

Coeur d'Alene is a very pet friendly place to live. You will run into the occasional condo or duplex that doesn't allow pets, but most places are game. There are even places that allow larger breeds and multiple pets. So, bring your dog along, because with all of this green, open space and nearby by lakes, they are going to be living the high life.

That's the gist of it, now it's time to live the life of a Coeur d'Alene-inian, first step... learn how to pronounce it. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coeur d'Alene?
The average rent price for Coeur d'Alene rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coeur d'Alene?
Some of the colleges located in the Coeur d'Alene area include North Idaho College, Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Coeur d'Alene?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coeur d'Alene from include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Cheney, and Liberty Lake.

