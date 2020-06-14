27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA

Apartment List
1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
33 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Peaceful Valley
20 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Moran Prairie
2 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Logan
7 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
363 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Southgate
23 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Nevada - Lidgerwood
2 Units Available
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Cliff Cannon
21 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
703 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2
401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1217 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Central
1 Unit Available
1428 West Dean Avenue
1428 West Dean Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
Newly renovated and move-in ready! This over sized one bedroom bottom floor unit has a newly renovated kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, and great downtown/hospital/freeway access! Washer and Dryer is available on-site.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
712 S Maple St., #3
712 South Maple Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
1 bed/1 bath on South Hill - Completely remodeled apartment on the south hill, just a few blocks from downtown Spokane. All new cabinets, paint, bathroom and kitchen. All new appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Manito
1 Unit Available
2207 S Manito Blvd
2207 South Manito Boulevard, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manito Apartment - This 1 bedroom apartment is on the lower level with its own private entrance, as well as garage access for 1 car.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:21pm
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
8516 N Mayfair
8516 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
576 sqft
Unit #18 Cute and cozy main floor unit. Just minutes to shopping and medical.

1 of 9

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1821 W 8th
1821 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
633 sqft
Very nice 633 sq ft condo! Convenient location to downtown! Laminate flooring throughout! Spacious open concept living room! The kitchen includes stainless steel ceramic top stove, microhood, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator with ice and
Results within 5 miles of Spokane
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$990
727 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Opportunity
31 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Results within 10 miles of Spokane
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
782 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Opportunity
9 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
736 sqft
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Spokane Valley
22 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
89 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.

June 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month

Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Spokane.
    • While Spokane's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Spokane.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

