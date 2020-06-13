17 Apartments for rent in Pullman, WA

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
11 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills West
635 Northwest Golden Hills Drive, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Whispering Hills West in Pullman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
8 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills
635 SW Golden Hills Dr, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1228 sqft
Live Beautifully at Whispering Hills.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1220 NW State Street #46
1220 Northwest State Street, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
1220 NW State Street #46 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo located by Military Hill! - This is a great condo with easy access--carport conveniently located in front of the walkway to the building.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr D303
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr D303 Available 08/01/20 3Bd/2Ba Near Campus! W/D Included! - This is a nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in a well-maintained building, located close to WSU campus and the bus stop.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
546 SE Jackson Available 07/01/20 4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style. All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer& dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1525 NW Arcadia
1525 Northwest Arcadia Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1916 sqft
1525 NW Arcadia Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/1 Ba on Military Hill! - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is located close to WSU Campus, SEL and High School. Great floor plan, location and yard. (RLNE5742121)
Results within 1 mile of Pullman

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1930 NW Arcadia Street
1930 Northwest Arcadia Drive, Whitman County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
1930 NW Arcadia Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath on military hill! - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on Military Hill has 1700 square feet of living space. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard and well kept home built in 2002.
Results within 10 miles of Pullman

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 S Washington
618 South Washington Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
618 S Washington Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom House Downtown - Location Location Location!! 1600 sq/ft 4 bed 2 bath House Large deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying a peaceful summer evening.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
104 S. Main St. - 208
104 S Main St, Moscow, ID
Studio
$500
331 sqft
Studio Apartment located on Main Street in downtown Moscow. Kitchen Includes; refrigerator and oven. No dishwasher. Coin Laundry available in the basement. Secure building. NO PETS Walk thru video of apartment: https://youtu.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1108 South Main Street
1108 South Main Street, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$525
1525 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments on the doorstep of campus. Live within sight of both downtown and the entrance to the University of Idaho. Enjoy a private bedroom with your own private bathroom, along with shared laundry and kitchen space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
523 South Jackson Street - #1
523 S Jackson St, Moscow, ID
Studio
$450
200 sqft
Corner office in a quiet building. Live/work for $550. Private office is $450. Internet, printer, utilities all included.

1 of 14

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
326 S. Asbury Street
326 South Asbury Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
326 S. Asbury Street Available 06/10/20 Bring you room mates and live in the heart of down town! - This home has an open floor plan with a nice sized kitchen & large living room. Lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
519 South Almon Street - A
519 S Almon St, Moscow, ID
1 Bedroom
$575
445 sqft
519 S Almon Street Apartments are located just 175 yards from the University of Idaho campus and less than 1 block from 6th Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pullman?
The average rent price for Pullman rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,470.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pullman?
Some of the colleges located in the Pullman area include Washington State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pullman?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pullman from include Moscow.

