Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moran Prairie
2 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
35 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Moran Prairie
30 Units Available
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Results within 5 miles of Spokane
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
7 Units Available
Riverside at Coyote Rock
12007 E Coyote Rock Dr, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing luxury surrounded by nature! Riverside at Coyote Rock offers unparalleled seclusion along the beautiful Spokane River and the Centennial Trail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Opportunity
3 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
5 Units Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
Studio
$800
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Opportunity
33 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Results within 10 miles of Spokane
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
89 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
Studio
$855
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1010 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
8 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
$760
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.

June 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Spokane Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spokane Rent Report. Spokane rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spokane rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Spokane rents increased slightly over the past month

Spokane rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spokane stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Spokane's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spokane, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Spokane rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Spokane, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Spokane is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Spokane's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Spokane.
    • While Spokane's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Spokane than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Spokane.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

