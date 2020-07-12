/
nevada lidgerwood
97 Apartments for rent in Nevada - Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$750
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
103 E Garland Ave
103 East Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bed House in Garland District! - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bed, 1 bath house in the Garland District! This home features hardwood flooring, in-unit A/C, washer/dryer, dish washer, and a 1 car garage! It is situated on a corner lot with a
6107 N Addison St.
6107 North Addison Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Available 08/01/20 Great ground floor apartment - Property Id: 69192 Great ground floor apartment of triplex. Close to shopping and hospital in north Spokane. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath. Large main bedroom in this unit. Gas fireplace.
8516 N Mayfair
8516 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$745
576 sqft
Unit #18 Cute and cozy main floor unit. Just minutes to shopping and medical.
1027 E. Courtland
1027 East Courtland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
821 sqft
$1,200 - Two Bedroom Vintage Style Home - This 2 Bed / 1 Bath house is now on market. The character of this house includes an open layout with lot's of natural light.
823 E. Rockwell Ave.
823 East Rockwell Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1436 sqft
404 E Gordon
404 East Gordon Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Northtown Rancher - This home features with new paint and flooring has a kitchen eating space, range & refrigerator. The heat is forced air gas.
Results within 1 mile of Nevada - Lidgerwood
4208 N. Atlantic St.
4208 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
4208 N. Atlantic St. Available 08/05/20 4208 N. Atlantic - Garland area duplex, 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with 700 sqft. of living space. Laundry facility in locked basement with 1 washer, 1 dryer not coin-op.
2025 East Decatur Avenue
2025 East Decatur Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
875 sqft
Homeland Property Management is offering a remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Spokane.
4128 N Atlantic
4128 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4128 N Atlantic in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Nevada - Lidgerwood
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
Studio
$810
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1107 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
227 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
573 sqft
The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane. This is reflected throughout the building's construction and dedication to serving our residents' busy lifestyle.
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.
958 E. 9th Ave.
958 East 9th Avenue, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1577 sqft
PERRY DISTRICT BUNGALOW - 4 BED, 2 BATH w/ 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bed, 2 bath vintage bungalow on Spokane's beautiful South Hill! Comes with gas forced air heating and a gas fireplace
233 W. 36th Ave.
233 West 36th Avenue, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2362 sqft
233 W. 36th Ave.