Last updated June 13 2020

79 Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
4 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1874 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
41 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
409 W. 20th Avenue
409 West 20th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2700 sqft
409 W. 20th Avenue Available 07/06/20 Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath Home in Post Falls - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Cozy fireplace, New carpet through most of home, Central A/C, extra large bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
840 Siony Lane unit B
840 Siony Lane, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 Siony Lane unit B Available 06/22/20 Cute remodeled unit!! A Must see! - $50 extra for garage rental. New flooring and paint throughout! First, last and deposit. (RLNE3293731)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5707 E Steamboat Bend
5707 East Steamboat Bend, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1436 sqft
5707 E Steamboat Bend Available 08/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage & Private Beach Access - Welcome home! This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Riverside Harbor Subdivision in Post Falls is awaiting your arrival.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 W Larkspur Ct
105 Larkspur Court, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1296 sqft
105 W Larkspur Ct Available 08/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/Fenced Backyard & Storage Shed Near Golf Course - Pleasant little 3 bed 2 bath home in west Post Falls located in the Rose Estates off of North Spokane Street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
505 N. Elm Rd.
505 North Elm Road, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
505 N. Elm Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3754 N Mashie Rd
3754 N Mashie St, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2210 sqft
3754 N Mashie Rd Available 06/15/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON MASHIE RD (APP#135) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** 4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 2210 SQFT DOUBLE STORY HOUSE WITH

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3145 Cami Dr.
3145 W Cami Ave, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
3145 Cami Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3470 West Vela Place - B
3470 West Vela Place, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
The ultimate duplex! This 3 bed 2.5 bath, remodeled duplex is exactly what you've been looking for! Complete with beautiful, dark hardwood floors, white tile backsplash in the kitchen with like-new appliances.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1811 East Warm Springs Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1718 sqft
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
1203 South Riverside Harbor Drive, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3200 sqft
1203 Riverside Harbor Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Post Falls

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1973 E. 12th Ave.
1973 East 12th Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
1973 E. 12th Ave.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mill River
1 Unit Available
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Results within 5 miles of Post Falls
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Liberty Lake
20 Units Available
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Post Falls

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Post Falls is $651, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $865.
Studio
$598
1 Bed
$651
2 Beds
$865
3+ Beds
$1,226
City Guide: Post Falls
Coeur d’Alene is calling out / And it won’t be long / Coeur d’Alene I’m coming now / Will I still belong." (- Alter Bridge, From "Coeur d'Alene")

If you love spending time surrounded by mountains and water, you'll love Post Falls, Idaho. Located just a few short minutes from Lake Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls is a haven for the outdoors.

Moving to Post Falls

Property in Post Falls is in high demand, but with careful preparation, you can get your foot in the door. There is only a 5 percent vacancy rate throughout town, so you'll want to get your paperwork in order before you start your search for apartments to expedite the process. For a small town, there is a high rental rate, so it can be quite competitive to land the spot you're aiming for. Apartment buildings are cropping up in this budding town. So once you find an apartment you want, you'll need to move fast to grab it before it goes. You'll need references and pay stubs to prove that you have income. And a responsible attitude doesn't hurt.

Neighborhoods

City Center: Demand is tight in the center of Post Falls, but if you do manage to claim one of these city apartments, you'll enjoy access to great facilities, including many sports fields, as well as a wide variety of restaurants.

E Seltice Way / N Huetter Road: This sparsely populated neighborhood is arranged around a large golf course and borders the Spokane River. Look here for large-family home rentals.

State Line Village: This settlement lies to the southwest of Post Falls and is a good option for those looking for a little extra space. Come live the rural life in State Line Village.

E Marine Dr / E Ponderosa Blvd: Has a large availability of small, furnished apartments for rent at reasonable prices. Conveniently close to the Post Falls Square shopping center but also home to the peaceful Black Bay Park, this neighborhood has much to offer.

Living in the Life

Moving to Post Falls? You will want a car, not only for traveling around the city and taking trips out into the mountains, but also so that you can jump onto Interstate 90 and get to other parts of the state. After all, Idaho has more to offer and explore, right? In terms of entertainment, the locals tend to enjoy being active, so you'd better muster up a love of fresh air and work on your golf swing if you want to fit in. Otherwise, the next best hobby is barbeque, and you can't get much better than Famous Willies BBQ. You may not know who or what Willies is, but the BBQ will stay in your memory for a long time. 

Post Falls rents increased moderately over the past month

Post Falls rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Post Falls stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $866 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Post Falls' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.7%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Post Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Post Falls, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Post Falls is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Post Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $866 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Post Falls.
    • While Post Falls' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Post Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Post Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Post Falls?
    In Post Falls, the median rent is $598 for a studio, $651 for a 1-bedroom, $865 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,226 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Post Falls, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Post Falls?
    Some of the colleges located in the Post Falls area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Post Falls?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Post Falls from include Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, and Liberty Lake.

