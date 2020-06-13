79 Apartments for rent in Post Falls, ID

Neighborhoods

City Center: Demand is tight in the center of Post Falls, but if you do manage to claim one of these city apartments, you'll enjoy access to great facilities, including many sports fields, as well as a wide variety of restaurants.

E Seltice Way / N Huetter Road: This sparsely populated neighborhood is arranged around a large golf course and borders the Spokane River. Look here for large-family home rentals.

State Line Village: This settlement lies to the southwest of Post Falls and is a good option for those looking for a little extra space. Come live the rural life in State Line Village.

E Marine Dr / E Ponderosa Blvd: Has a large availability of small, furnished apartments for rent at reasonable prices. Conveniently close to the Post Falls Square shopping center but also home to the peaceful Black Bay Park, this neighborhood has much to offer.