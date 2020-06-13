/
spokane valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:32 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley, WA📍
Spokane Valley
1 Unit Available
Farr Court Apartments
210 S Farr Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
916 sqft
Whether it is a restful escape from the hustle and bustle, or the convenience provided by a great location and desired amenities, Farr Court has it all! Our comfortable one and two bedroom apartment homes combine the exceptional outdoor beauty of
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Aspen
15821 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-90 in appealing Spokane Valley, Aspen Apartments with their one, two and three bedroom apartment floorplans are exactly what you have been searching for! Close to Spokane Valley Mall and CenterPlace Regional Event Center, Aspen Apartments
Opportunity
7 Units Available
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Spokane Valley
23 Units Available
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$990
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1306 sqft
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Greenacres
4 Units Available
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
992 sqft
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Greenacres
2 Units Available
Barker Ridge
18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1253 sqft
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await.
Spokane Valley
21 Units Available
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
$945
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Spokane Valley
5 Units Available
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Greenacres
6 Units Available
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
Spokane Valley
2 Units Available
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
Opportunity
2 Units Available
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Opportunity
32 Units Available
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1217 N Mamer RD
1217 N Mamer Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1900 sqft
Spacious duplex in the Valley - This duplex has been kept in amazing condition, a very open layout offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located off the main road in a quite setting. This property also has central vac throughout the property.
Veradale
1 Unit Available
1324 N Best
1324 North Best Road, Spokane Valley, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas! Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms
Veradale
1 Unit Available
2725 S Bolivar
2725 South Bolivar Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rancher in great south valley neighborhood - Amazing kept home in established south valley neighborhood that is turn key ready. 3 Bed 2 full bath on main floor with over 1300 sq/ft of space.
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
19 N. Conklin Rd.
19 North Conklin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1217 sqft
19 N. Conklin Rd. Available 06/14/20 VERADALE HOME ON 1/4 ACRE - 3 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with space to spread out.
Dishman
1 Unit Available
10311 East 14th Avenue - C13
10311 E 14th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
677 sqft
THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Unit C13 is a ground floor unit. I this been remodeled extensively with new carpets, and paint. Appliance that are in the unit are Refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. It has electric baseboard heat and A/C.
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
713 N Jakeman Ln
713 N Jakeman Ln, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
Beautiful, spacious newer townhouse on a quiet street with all new homes around. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this well-appointed home features comfortable living with: - Open floor plan on the main floor with high ceilings.
Dishman
1 Unit Available
3404 S. University
3404 S University Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1600 sqft
*The main floor living room has wall-mounted A/C unit *Dining area off the living room with sliding doors to a paved patio *The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space *Upstairs includes three large
Orchard Avenue
1 Unit Available
3705 N Center Rd
3705 North Center Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Well loved and cared for! Great Valley location for this 704 sq ft rancher home! *Kitchen appliances includes stove/oven and refrigerator *Carport parking *Park-like spacious fenced back yard *Washer-dryer hookups *Carport parking *Electric
Opportunity
1 Unit Available
823 N Johnson
823 N Johnson Rd, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
2032 sqft
Beautiful 2-story new construction duplex.
Veradale
1 Unit Available
2318 S. Calvin Rd
2318 South Calvin Road, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
2318 S. Calvin Rd Available 06/11/20 Three Level Valley Home - Great Location! - This three-level home is tucked away in a cozy community in the Spokane Valley. Oversized corner lot, with lots of lush greenery and privacy.
Greenacres
1 Unit Available
16108 E. Broadway
16108 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Downstairs 2 Bedrom Duplex - Such a great location to live in! Easy access to I-90, shopping, and food.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Spokane Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Spokane Valley include Opportunity, and Greenacres.
Some of the colleges located in the Spokane Valley area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spokane Valley from include Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Cheney, and Liberty Lake.