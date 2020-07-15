Apartment List
18 Apartments For Rent Near Spokane Falls Community College

15 Units Available
Peaceful Valley
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
2 Units Available
West Hills
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
2918 W Princeton Ave
2918 West Princeton Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1782 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rancher - Brick Rancher in Shadle Park area of town. 3 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms with forced air gas heating system. Backyard is fully fenced with automated sprinkler system and 1 car detached garage with automated garage door opener.

1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
2712 W Broad Ave
2712 West Broad Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1560 sqft
2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out.

1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
2908 W. Monticello Place
2908 West Monticello Place, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
998 sqft
2908 W.

1 Unit Available
Emerson Garfield
1314 W. Cleveland Ave.
1314 West Cleveland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1162 sqft
1314 W. Cleveland Ave. Available 08/21/20 1 1/2 STORY 2 BED, 1 BATH IN NORTHWEST SPOKANE W/ TWO CAR CARPORT!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath with an updated kitchen and bath.

1 Unit Available
Emerson Garfield
1432 West Knox Ave Unit 2
1432 West Knox Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Homeland Property Management has a very large 1 bedroom bottom floor apartment available. This unit comes with a one car garage, has a shared laundry room with 2 other units. This is conveniently located close to bus routes, shopping and schools.

1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
2511 W Olympic
2511 West Olympic Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1829 sqft
Darling home with newer remodel! - Darling home that has been remodeled, this home has newer carpet and flooring.

1 Unit Available
Emerson Garfield
1508 W Cora Ct.
1508 West Cora Court, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Higher quality of living with amazing city view - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen and ambient light through out.

1 Unit Available
Northtown
1417- W. Glass
1417 West Glass Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
1417- W. Glass - glass1417 Available 08/12/20 1800 sq. ft. Shadle Duplex 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. - 1800 sq. ft. Shadle Duplex 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. This unit comes with a refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher, and a washer & dryer.

1 Unit Available
Northtown
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
West Hills
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.

1 Unit Available
Northtown
3522 North Cedar Street
3522 North Cedar Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in LOWER LEVEL of duplex is available immediately in the desirable Garland District! Everything is brand new, paint, floors, windows, appliances, counter tops, cabinets, & the bathroom, literally

1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
2704 W Garland Ave
2704 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1888 sqft
3 bd/1bt. Vintage Bungalow with Fireplace - This cozy home has been updated yet left with many loved features that make up a vintage bungalow.

1 Unit Available
West Central
1830 West Mallon Avenue
1830 West Mallon Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
Newly renovated clean, bright, very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit in 4 plex just blocks from Kendall Yards. New floors, windows, new toilet/sink, individual cadet heaters for efficient and cost effective heating in every room.

1 Unit Available
Emerson Garfield
1715 W. York Ave.
1715 West York Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
872 sqft
1715 W. York Ave. Available 08/21/20 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ GAS HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great location. Close to shopping, schools and dining.

1 Unit Available
Emerson Garfield
1318 W. Mansfield Ave.
1318 West Mansfield Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1230 sqft
Single Family, 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home is conveniently located near shopping areas and bus routes. This home boasts a spacious kitchen, fireplace in the living room.

1 Unit Available
West Central
2715 W Sharp Ave
2715 West Sharp Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - This single-family home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bath and is close to parks, shopping, Community center, and only ten minutes from downtown. All rentals are required to be viewed.

